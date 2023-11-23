Morbidelli: No interest in an apology

The unpleasant scenes in Lusail, when Aleix Espargaró hit Franco Morbidelli on the helmet, are still a topic of discussion in Valencia. However, the riders themselves refrained from discussing the matter.

After two and a half disappointing years with the Yamaha factory team, Franco Morbidelli will complete one last race weekend on the M1 at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo before getting on the bike that currently dominates the MotoGP World Championship for the first time at the Valencia test on Tuesday - a current factory Ducati from Prima Pramac Racing.

"It's an important weekend, my last race with Yamaha. I will savour every second," announced "Franky" on Thursday in Valencia. "It's important to have a good weekend so that we can enjoy the last race together. After that, a new chapter awaits me, but we'll talk about that on Monday."

The 28-year-old Italian with Brazilian roots did not want to go into any more detail about the big upset of his Qatar weekend, the altercation with Aleix Espargaró in FP2 - including a blow to the Yamaha rider's helmet - and the subsequent verbal exchange in the press. However, he did say this much in response to the Spaniard's complaints that Morbidelli had crossed a sacred line with his statements: "I stand by every single word I said. I haven't spoken to him and I don't want to speak to him."

Does this mean that the 2020 MotoGP runner-up does not want to speak to Aleix at all, not even in the future? "No," Franky qualified when asked about this. "I'm a bit annoyed at the moment. Especially after the words I heard after I saw him in the stewards' office - and after I saw that he wasn't sorry. That's a behaviour and a way I want to be as far away from as possible. I don't want to be involved in that, I'd rather do my job - as he should do his job to the best of his ability."

Morbidelli said that it was now time to look ahead and concentrate on racing. Would an apology from Espargaró be helpful? "I'm not interested in that at all," waved "Morbido" off. "He has shown enough. Of course I would gladly accept an apology - an honest apology. But racing is more important than an apology from Aleix Espargaró," he added meaningfully.

