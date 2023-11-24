Marc Márquez (Honda): A helmet as a thank you

MotoGP superstar Marc Márquez has had a very special helmet designed for the season finale in Valencia, inspired by noble Japanese virtues, to mark his imminent departure from Honda.

The Valencia weekend will not only be interesting in the battle for the world title. Marc Márquez's departure from Honda will also bring emotions that can be felt in advance, even from the eight-time world champion.

The 30-year-old Spaniard, who won six MotoGP World Championship titles with the Repsol Honda squad from 2013 onwards, has prepared a very special head protection for his last Honda appearance with partner Dave Designs: Spread across the surface are emotional photos of very special moments in the context of winning his six world championship titles with the HRC crew.

The last photo in the provisional MotoGP history of "MM93" is the one of the eighth title - the sixth in MotoGP - in Thailand in 2019, where the motto was "8 Ball". The MotoGP title in Motegi 2018 stood and still stands for "Level 7", based on complex computer games. The photo from Valencia in 2017 reads "Big 6".

At the back of the helmet, Márquez had several messages applied under the HRC logo: "11 seasons, 6 world titles - always together." This message is aimed at the core of his crew, who have accompanied the man from Cervera for many years and with whom he intends to continue to meet up at race weekends.

The inscription "Kansha" is emblazoned at the top in Japanese letters, with the message "gracias" painted over it. Márquez explains: "The design of the helmet is inspired by the word 'Kansha', which is a more intense and deeper term for the word 'arigato', meaning thank you. It's a helmet that comes from the heart!"

MotoGP result FP1, Valencia (24.11.):

1st Zarco, Ducati, 1:30.191 min

2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.187 sec

3rd Martin, Ducati, + 0.259

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.299

5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.343

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.365

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.373

8. Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.376

9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.620

10th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.666

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.683

12th Miller, KTM, + 0.710

13th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.778

14. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.855

15. Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.921

16th Brad Binder, KTM, + 1.061

17th Marini, Ducati, + 1.106

18th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.252

19th Rins, Honda, + 1.297

20th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.323

21st Mir, Honda, + 1.362

22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 1.806