Marc Márquez (Honda): A helmet as a thank you
The Valencia weekend will not only be interesting in the battle for the world title. Marc Márquez's departure from Honda will also bring emotions that can be felt in advance, even from the eight-time world champion.
The 30-year-old Spaniard, who won six MotoGP World Championship titles with the Repsol Honda squad from 2013 onwards, has prepared a very special head protection for his last Honda appearance with partner Dave Designs: Spread across the surface are emotional photos of very special moments in the context of winning his six world championship titles with the HRC crew.
The last photo in the provisional MotoGP history of "MM93" is the one of the eighth title - the sixth in MotoGP - in Thailand in 2019, where the motto was "8 Ball". The MotoGP title in Motegi 2018 stood and still stands for "Level 7", based on complex computer games. The photo from Valencia in 2017 reads "Big 6".
At the back of the helmet, Márquez had several messages applied under the HRC logo: "11 seasons, 6 world titles - always together." This message is aimed at the core of his crew, who have accompanied the man from Cervera for many years and with whom he intends to continue to meet up at race weekends.
The inscription "Kansha" is emblazoned at the top in Japanese letters, with the message "gracias" painted over it. Márquez explains: "The design of the helmet is inspired by the word 'Kansha', which is a more intense and deeper term for the word 'arigato', meaning thank you. It's a helmet that comes from the heart!"
MotoGP result FP1, Valencia (24.11.):
1st Zarco, Ducati, 1:30.191 min
2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.187 sec
3rd Martin, Ducati, + 0.259
4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.299
5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.343
6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.365
7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.373
8. Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.376
9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.620
10th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.666
11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.683
12th Miller, KTM, + 0.710
13th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.778
14. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.855
15. Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.921
16th Brad Binder, KTM, + 1.061
17th Marini, Ducati, + 1.106
18th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.252
19th Rins, Honda, + 1.297
20th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.323
21st Mir, Honda, + 1.362
22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 1.806