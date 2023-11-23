Pecco Bagnaia: No thought of Valentino Rossi's crash

World championship leader and defending champion Pecco Bagnaia has a 21-point lead ahead of the final MotoGP weekend of the year in Valencia. "That's never enough to stay calm," says the Ducati star.

If Pecco Bagnaia wins the sprint race in Valencia on Saturday and Jorge Martin does not finish on the podium, then the Italian will be MotoGP champion for the second time. If things turn out differently, there are numerous calculation models regarding the world championship decision.



Bagnaia has a clear advantage, 21 points are a reassuring cushion - but if he crashes in the Grand Prix on Sunday, it will quickly be used up.

"21 points are never enough to stay calm," said the 26-year-old from Turin during the press conference on Thursday evening. "I have two points less of a lead than last year, and there are also twelve more up for grabs than then. The situation is different, now there are 37 points every weekend. I will push on Friday to finish practice in the top 10 - I'm sure the new tarmac will be very good for us."

Is attack the best defence for Bagnaia? Or will he rely on the fact that two fifth places will be enough for the title if Martin wins both races? "I will do my best," emphasised the world champion. "I will attack on Saturday and try to win the sprint race. I want to qualify for the front row and put myself in a good position to win the sprint. I hope to wrap up the championship on Saturday. But if I realise that the risk is too high to achieve that, then I'll take the result as it comes. I will then decide how to approach the race on Sunday."

"Last year, I sat alone at lunch before the race and was very calm," recalled the 17-time MotoGP winner. "Then all my friends and family came round and talked to me, they felt the pressure more than I did. Before the start of the race, I felt the pressure too, which is completely normal. I learnt my lesson back then. I think I can handle the pressure better now, but I also know that it increases every day."

Only twelve drivers have successfully defended their title in the premier class since the World Championship was founded in 1949. "I can only remember Vale and Marc," grinned Bagnaia. "If I achieve this goal, it would be great. But I'll only think about that afterwards. Now I'm thinking about Friday, I know that this track suits us."

Rossi will be on hand to offer Bagnaia advice and support in Valencia. "That's important, he's experienced so much," said Pecco. "Having him by our side is a great help."

Valentino experienced one of his bitterest defeats in Valencia in 2006. "I don't think about things like that," emphasised Bagnaia. "Things like that happen, but every situation is different. Vale had an eight-point lead back then and qualified for first place on the grid, but he crashed and Nicky Hayden became champion. I don't want to make the same mistake. I know exactly what Jorge is capable of. If everything goes normally, he will be in a position to win. It is therefore important that I remain calm and master the situation."