Luca Marini: Repol Honda deal fixed, confirmation missing

Luca Marini makes no secret of the fact that he will be on the Repsol Honda on Tuesday. He says what appeals to him about HRC and thanks the VR46 squad.

Mooney VR46 Team Director Uccio Salucci told SPEEDWEEK.com on Saturday before last in Sepang that he wanted to have clarity from Repsol Honda about the future of his rider Luca Marini by Friday in Qatar (17 November). However, the HRC managers have not yet announced the signing of the seventh-placed rider.

However, Luca Marini hinted today in Valencia that he will be riding a different bike here on Sunday than at the first winter test on Tuesday. "I think the news will be published soon," explained the 184-centimetre-tall Italian and 2020 Moto2 runner-up. "It will happen in the next few days. So for now, there's not much I can say on the subject."

After three years on Ducati, does Luca think it is the right time to take on a new challenge with the Honda factory team in 2024 and help develop the Honda RC21V? Marini: "Yes, I think the timing is right. Because I feel good and have improved a lot every year. It has always been my dream to find a place in a factory team in MotoGP and to lead a manufacturer back onto the road to victory. In my opinion, this is the right moment. This opportunity has arisen because Marc's decision was a big shock for everyone involved. But it was foreseeable that he would take this step at some point in the future. Now I want to seize this opportunity and make the most of it."

Luca Marini has spent six years under the wing of the VR46 team in the World Championship, from Moto3 to Moto2 to MotoGP, where he rode for Avintia Ducati in the first year (2021) but was already managed by the VR46 squad before brother Valentino Rossi took over both slots from Avintia Esponsorama.

"It's been a fantastic journey," summarised Marini. "I've experienced the best moments of my career with the VR46 squad. I would like to thank the whole group, including those who have worked with VR46 in the past, for example in the Moto2 class. I have enjoyed every stage and I want to enjoy this weekend here as well. Because we still have a lot to do here."

For example: Luca Marini (he has a two-year contract) is the only one of eight Ducati riders who has not won a MotoGP race in the last two years after "Diggia's" victory in Qatar.

That could still change...