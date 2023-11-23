Fabio Di Giannantonio: Helmet and leathers ready for testing
After Fabio Di Giannantonio's first MotoGP victory, Ducati Sporting Director Paolo Ciabatti also stated on Sunday in Lusail that it was unacceptable that the Roman did not yet have a place in the MotoGP field for 2024. The big question in Valencia is therefore whether the Qatar winner will also take to the track at the first MotoGP winter test on Tuesday. Only a VR46 Ducati is available for this.
"That seems to be the only bike available as soon as Luca decides to finally announce it," said "Diggia" in the press conference with a broad grin, referring to Luca Marini sitting next to him. His move to Repsol Honda is an open secret, but official confirmation from HRC is still a long time coming.
Meanwhile, talks between Diggia manager Diego Tavano and the decision-makers in the Rossi team continued on Thursday in Valencia. Di Giannantonio himself at least revealed: "I came here with a helmet and a leather suit to try to test on Tuesday." What colour is the leather suit? "Black, but special. When you see it, it's a cool kit, all designed by me."
Diggia can justifiably hope to actually wear the test kit on Tuesday. "We're working on something cool and have a good chance of testing on Tuesday - and we now have a slightly better chance of being back on the grid next year," he confirmed with a grin. "We are working hard on that."
"In my opinion, we were also a bit brave with Diego and my crew, because we never really considered a plan B. We have always taken risks and tried to follow our path - to try to be in the MotoGP field next year as well. Nothing is finalised yet, we are working on it, but we are a bit closer. For the moment, I see this as a victory," emphasised Di Giannantonio.
The 25-year-old Roman is also full of praise for the VR46 team: "It's a great team for sure. Their work behind the scenes is great, what they do in the Academy and all together. They came to MotoGP via Moto3 and Moto2 and have always been super good in every class. For me, it would be a great experience and challenge and I think a great opportunity to learn a lot."
MotoGP race result, Doha (19.11.):
1st Di Giannantonio, Ducati, 22 rdn in 41:43.654 min
2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 2.734 sec
3rd Marini, Ducati, + 4.408
4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 4.488
5th Binder, KTM, + 7.246
6th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 7.620
7th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 7.828
8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 8.239
9th Miller, KTM, + 11.509
10th Martin, Ducati, + 14.819
11th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 14.964
12th Zarco, Ducati, + 17.431
13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 17.807
14th Mir, Honda, +18.673
15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +21.455
16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, +21.474
17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +22.142
18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +27.194
19th Nakagami, Honda, +27.740
- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 16 laps down
- Lecuona, Honda, 1st lap not completed
Result MotoGP Sprint, Doha (18.11.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdn in 20:52.634 min
2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.391 sec
3rd Marini, Ducati, + 2.875
4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 3.370
5. Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.957
6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 4.239
7th Binder, KTM, + 5.761
8. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 6.454
9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 8.285
10. Zarco, Ducati, + 8.314
11. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9.596
12th Miller, KTM, + 10.173
13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 10.646
14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11.117
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, +12.163
16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 12.745
17th Lecuona, Honda, + 19.285
18th Nakagami, Honda, + 26.238
19th Mir, Honda, + 28.446
20th Bastianini, Ducati, +35.553
- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 10 laps down
- Oliveira, Aprilia, 1st lap not completed
MotoGP World Championship standings after 37 of 39 races:
1st Bagnaia, 437 points. 2. Martin 416. 3. Bezzecchi 326. 4. Binder 268. 5. Zarco 204. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Marini 194. 8. Viñales 192. 9. Quartararo 167. Alex Márquez 165. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 134. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 89. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.
Constructors' Championship:
1st Ducati, 663 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 348. 3. Aprilia 309. 4. Yamaha 187. 5. Honda 174.
Team World Championship:
1st Prima Pramac Racing, 620 points (world champion). 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 531. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 520. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 431. 5. Aprilia Racing 390. 6. Gresini Racing 299. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 260. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. Repsol Honda 115. 10. LCR Honda 112. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 93.