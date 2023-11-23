Fabio Di Giannantonio: Helmet and leathers ready for testing

With his victory in Qatar, Fabio Di Giannantonio made the best possible bid for the last available spot on the 2024 MotoGP grid - as the successor to Luca Marini in the VR46 team. He is ready for the Valencia test.

After Fabio Di Giannantonio's first MotoGP victory, Ducati Sporting Director Paolo Ciabatti also stated on Sunday in Lusail that it was unacceptable that the Roman did not yet have a place in the MotoGP field for 2024. The big question in Valencia is therefore whether the Qatar winner will also take to the track at the first MotoGP winter test on Tuesday. Only a VR46 Ducati is available for this.

"That seems to be the only bike available as soon as Luca decides to finally announce it," said "Diggia" in the press conference with a broad grin, referring to Luca Marini sitting next to him. His move to Repsol Honda is an open secret, but official confirmation from HRC is still a long time coming.

Meanwhile, talks between Diggia manager Diego Tavano and the decision-makers in the Rossi team continued on Thursday in Valencia. Di Giannantonio himself at least revealed: "I came here with a helmet and a leather suit to try to test on Tuesday." What colour is the leather suit? "Black, but special. When you see it, it's a cool kit, all designed by me."

Diggia can justifiably hope to actually wear the test kit on Tuesday. "We're working on something cool and have a good chance of testing on Tuesday - and we now have a slightly better chance of being back on the grid next year," he confirmed with a grin. "We are working hard on that."

"In my opinion, we were also a bit brave with Diego and my crew, because we never really considered a plan B. We have always taken risks and tried to follow our path - to try to be in the MotoGP field next year as well. Nothing is finalised yet, we are working on it, but we are a bit closer. For the moment, I see this as a victory," emphasised Di Giannantonio.

The 25-year-old Roman is also full of praise for the VR46 team: "It's a great team for sure. Their work behind the scenes is great, what they do in the Academy and all together. They came to MotoGP via Moto3 and Moto2 and have always been super good in every class. For me, it would be a great experience and challenge and I think a great opportunity to learn a lot."

MotoGP race result, Doha (19.11.):

1st Di Giannantonio, Ducati, 22 rdn in 41:43.654 min

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 2.734 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 4.408

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 4.488

5th Binder, KTM, + 7.246

6th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 7.620

7th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 7.828

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 8.239

9th Miller, KTM, + 11.509

10th Martin, Ducati, + 14.819

11th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 14.964

12th Zarco, Ducati, + 17.431

13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 17.807

14th Mir, Honda, +18.673

15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +21.455

16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, +21.474

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +22.142

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +27.194

19th Nakagami, Honda, +27.740

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 16 laps down

- Lecuona, Honda, 1st lap not completed

Result MotoGP Sprint, Doha (18.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdn in 20:52.634 min

2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.391 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 2.875

4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 3.370

5. Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.957

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 4.239

7th Binder, KTM, + 5.761

8. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 6.454

9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 8.285

10. Zarco, Ducati, + 8.314

11. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9.596

12th Miller, KTM, + 10.173

13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 10.646

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11.117

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, +12.163

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 12.745

17th Lecuona, Honda, + 19.285

18th Nakagami, Honda, + 26.238

19th Mir, Honda, + 28.446

20th Bastianini, Ducati, +35.553

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 10 laps down

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 1st lap not completed

MotoGP World Championship standings after 37 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 437 points. 2. Martin 416. 3. Bezzecchi 326. 4. Binder 268. 5. Zarco 204. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Marini 194. 8. Viñales 192. 9. Quartararo 167. Alex Márquez 165. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 134. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 89. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 663 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 348. 3. Aprilia 309. 4. Yamaha 187. 5. Honda 174.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 620 points (world champion). 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 531. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 520. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 431. 5. Aprilia Racing 390. 6. Gresini Racing 299. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 260. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. Repsol Honda 115. 10. LCR Honda 112. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 93.