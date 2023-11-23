Marc Márquez: "I'm not talking about Ducati right now"

Eight-time world champion Marc Márquez does not want to say a word about Ducati ahead of the Valencia weekend. He is trying to control his emotions at his last Honda appearance.

Logically, superstar Marc Márquez (30)'s change of brand from motorbike giant Honda to the comparatively small, private Gresini-Ducati team has been the talk of the trade press far beyond the headlines. But on the subject of Ducati and the upcoming first tests in Valencia on Tuesday, Marc Márquez resists any questions ahead of the sprint and race. "I have a lot of respect for Honda and our successful time together. There is nothing to say about Ducati before my very last lap on the RC213V."

Interestingly, the 85-time MotoGP winner and world champion from 2013, 2014 and from 2016 to 2019 then added. "Who knows if these will be my last laps on a Honda. You should never say never. I feel very connected to this manufacturer." That is why he is focussing all his attention on his Repsol Honda team for the time being. "I want to finish the season in the best possible way. However, I can only judge how good our chances of a top position are after the first laps on Friday."

For the Spaniard, however, it is already clear on the eve of the first training session in Valencia: "It will be really difficult for me to control my emotions. These six world championship titles together will bind us forever. If I had to pick out one highlight, it would definitely be the very first MotoGP World Championship title in 2013."

Ten years ago, as world champion in the Moto2 class on the Swiss Suter-MMX2, he switched to the premier class as a rookie and won his first MotoGP title with 304 points against the then heroes Jorge Lorenzo (300), Dani Pedrosa (300) and Valentino Rossi (237).

The fact that he then accumulated an incredible five more MotoGP titles by 2019 - having already been Moto3 champion on the 125cc Derbi in 2010 - documents the Catalan's exceptional position. "It's difficult for me to pick out specific highlights in the subsequent years after the first title. It was a fabulous journey together."

What comes next, however, makes the eight-time world champion a little nervous: "I'll be in a different group and start a new chapter."

