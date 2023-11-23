Jorge Martin (Ducati): "Had quickly digested Qatar"

After the tyre frustration in the floodlit race in Qatar, Pramac ace Jorge Martin is ready to attack again in Valencia in the MotoGP title fight.

"I'm an impulsive person," confirmed Jorge Martin (25) in the run-up to the last World Championship weekend, a fact that has long been completely clear to every observer. "But I quickly digested the disappointment after the disastrous race with the rock-hard rear tyre in Qatar. Especially because it was clear that I wasn't to blame." It was much more difficult for those around him to digest this massive setback in the title fight.

However, there were no answers from Michelin either. "I haven't spoken to them. It takes time to analyse these things," explained the "Martinator" when asked. "Maybe we'll understand in a month or two."

The prospects for the challenger to world champion Pecco Bagnaia in Valencia are basically extremely good. "That is true. I hated the Valencia circuit at first as a Moto3 rider. I only discovered my love for this track when I won my very first GP here in 2017."

But then the Madrilenian's passion for the Circuit Ricardo Tormo developed all the more passionately. He has finished on the podium six times in the last nine races at this circuit and has also started from pole position in MotoGP in each of the last two years.

"I have the confidence to win both the sprint and the race. The only problem is that this might not be enough," says Martin. Because for Bagnaia, given his lead in the intermediate world championship standings, two fifth places are enough if the Prima Pramac rider wins twice. The duel between the two rivals, who contested the 2015/2016 Moto3 seasons together on the Indian Mahindra of the Aspar team, will reach its final showdown in Valencia.

"I am basically very satisfied with what we have achieved with the team this season," said Martin, praising the team of Pramac CEO Paolo Campinotti. "We are the first private team ever to become world champions. That makes me proud."

The 15-time GP winner does not feel under pressure ahead of the season finale. "I really don't. I have nothing to lose and will attack accordingly."

MotoGP race result, Doha (19.11.):

1st Di Giannantonio, Ducati, 22 rdn in 41:43.654 min

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 2.734 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 4.408

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 4.488

5th Binder, KTM, + 7.246

6th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 7.620

7th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 7.828

8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 8.239

9th Miller, KTM, + 11.509

10th Martin, Ducati, + 14.819

11th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 14.964

12th Zarco, Ducati, + 17.431

13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 17.807

14th Mir, Honda, +18.673

15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +21.455

16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, +21.474

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +22.142

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +27.194

19th Nakagami, Honda, +27.740

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 16 laps down

- Lecuona, Honda, 1st lap not completed

Result MotoGP Sprint, Doha (18.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdn in 20:52.634 min

2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.391 sec

3rd Marini, Ducati, + 2.875

4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 3.370

5. Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.957

6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 4.239

7th Binder, KTM, + 5.761

8. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 6.454

9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 8.285

10. Zarco, Ducati, + 8.314

11. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9.596

12th Miller, KTM, + 10.173

13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 10.646

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11.117

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, +12.163

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 12.745

17th Lecuona, Honda, + 19.285

18th Nakagami, Honda, + 26.238

19th Mir, Honda, + 28.446

20th Bastianini, Ducati, +35.553

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 10 laps down

- Oliveira, Aprilia, 1st lap not completed

MotoGP World Championship standings after 37 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 437 points. 2. Martin 416. 3. Bezzecchi 326. 4. Binder 268. 5. Zarco 204. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Marini 194. 8. Viñales 192. 9. Quartararo 167. Alex Márquez 165. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 134. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 89. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 663 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 348. 3. Aprilia 309. 4. Yamaha 187. 5. Honda 174.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 620 points (world champion). 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 531. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 520. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 431. 5. Aprilia Racing 390. 6. Gresini Racing 299. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 260. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. Repsol Honda 115. 10. LCR Honda 112. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 93.