Jorge Martin (Ducati): "Had quickly digested Qatar"
"I'm an impulsive person," confirmed Jorge Martin (25) in the run-up to the last World Championship weekend, a fact that has long been completely clear to every observer. "But I quickly digested the disappointment after the disastrous race with the rock-hard rear tyre in Qatar. Especially because it was clear that I wasn't to blame." It was much more difficult for those around him to digest this massive setback in the title fight.
However, there were no answers from Michelin either. "I haven't spoken to them. It takes time to analyse these things," explained the "Martinator" when asked. "Maybe we'll understand in a month or two."
The prospects for the challenger to world champion Pecco Bagnaia in Valencia are basically extremely good. "That is true. I hated the Valencia circuit at first as a Moto3 rider. I only discovered my love for this track when I won my very first GP here in 2017."
But then the Madrilenian's passion for the Circuit Ricardo Tormo developed all the more passionately. He has finished on the podium six times in the last nine races at this circuit and has also started from pole position in MotoGP in each of the last two years.
"I have the confidence to win both the sprint and the race. The only problem is that this might not be enough," says Martin. Because for Bagnaia, given his lead in the intermediate world championship standings, two fifth places are enough if the Prima Pramac rider wins twice. The duel between the two rivals, who contested the 2015/2016 Moto3 seasons together on the Indian Mahindra of the Aspar team, will reach its final showdown in Valencia.
"I am basically very satisfied with what we have achieved with the team this season," said Martin, praising the team of Pramac CEO Paolo Campinotti. "We are the first private team ever to become world champions. That makes me proud."
The 15-time GP winner does not feel under pressure ahead of the season finale. "I really don't. I have nothing to lose and will attack accordingly."
MotoGP race result, Doha (19.11.):
1st Di Giannantonio, Ducati, 22 rdn in 41:43.654 min
2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 2.734 sec
3rd Marini, Ducati, + 4.408
4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 4.488
5th Binder, KTM, + 7.246
6th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 7.620
7th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 7.828
8th Bastianini, Ducati, + 8.239
9th Miller, KTM, + 11.509
10th Martin, Ducati, + 14.819
11th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 14.964
12th Zarco, Ducati, + 17.431
13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 17.807
14th Mir, Honda, +18.673
15th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +21.455
16th Morbidelli, Yamaha, +21.474
17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +22.142
18th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +27.194
19th Nakagami, Honda, +27.740
- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 16 laps down
- Lecuona, Honda, 1st lap not completed
Result MotoGP Sprint, Doha (18.11.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 11 rdn in 20:52.634 min
2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.391 sec
3rd Marini, Ducati, + 2.875
4th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 3.370
5. Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.957
6th Viñales, Aprilia, + 4.239
7th Binder, KTM, + 5.761
8. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 6.454
9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 8.285
10. Zarco, Ducati, + 8.314
11. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 9.596
12th Miller, KTM, + 10.173
13th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 10.646
14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 11.117
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, +12.163
16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 12.745
17th Lecuona, Honda, + 19.285
18th Nakagami, Honda, + 26.238
19th Mir, Honda, + 28.446
20th Bastianini, Ducati, +35.553
- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 10 laps down
- Oliveira, Aprilia, 1st lap not completed
MotoGP World Championship standings after 37 of 39 races:
1st Bagnaia, 437 points. 2. Martin 416. 3. Bezzecchi 326. 4. Binder 268. 5. Zarco 204. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Marini 194. 8. Viñales 192. 9. Quartararo 167. Alex Márquez 165. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 134. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 89. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.
Constructors' Championship:
1st Ducati, 663 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 348. 3. Aprilia 309. 4. Yamaha 187. 5. Honda 174.
Team World Championship:
1st Prima Pramac Racing, 620 points (world champion). 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 531. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 520. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 431. 5. Aprilia Racing 390. 6. Gresini Racing 299. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 260. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. Repsol Honda 115. 10. LCR Honda 112. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 93.