Bad news: Last dance for RNF-Aprilia team?

The new CryptoDATA-RNF-Aprilia customer team is apparently on the verge of collapse. It could now be bailed out by investors from America.

Razlan Razali, team headmaster of the CryptoDATA-Aprilia RNF team, posted a cryptic message on social media before the Valencia GP. "Last dance...", it read in white lettering on a red background.

Was the reference to the "last dance" simply a reference to the World Championship final? Or to the last appearance of the RNF team, which is in financial difficulties, as SPEEDWEEK.com reported yesterday (Wednesday)?

It was difficult to say, as team boss Razlan Razali and team manager Wilco Zeelenberg spoke almost simultaneously in a press release about the Tuesday test, at which the team was to test the Aprilia RS-GP23 for the first time.

Back in July, KTM CEO Stefan Pierer had already reported budget problems for the RNF team. At the time, he hoped to be able to take over the two team positions for 2024.

Razali led the successful Petronas Yamaha team from 2019 to 2021, which won six MotoGP races with Morbidelli and Quartararo in 2020 and secured second place in the World Championship with "Morbido".

However, Petronas withdrew as a sponsor after 2021. The Italian energy company WithU stepped into the breach and signed a three-year contract, but cancelled the collaboration as early as Misano 2022. A deal was then agreed for 2023 with the opaque CryptoDATA Group from Romania through the mediation of Dorna. The Romanians bought 60 per cent of the RNF team and continue to employ Razali as team headmaster, who holds 40 per cent of the shares.

Incidentally, the company name RNF is made up of the names of Razali's three children - Razali, Nadia and Farouk.

With Miguel Oliveira now injured for the third time and Raúl Fernández showing only a few glimmers of hope (best time in Doha on Friday) and ranting about the material in Malaysia, the euphoric mood that the RNF team displayed a year ago in Valencia when the new sponsor was presented soon evaporated. In March, the newly styled team would have been pompously presented at the casino in Estoril/Portugal, but in the short term it became a virtual presentation.

Not much has been seen of the CryptoData managers recently. Ovidiu Toma, Chief Executive Officer and company founder, and Bogdan Mărunţiş, Global Strategy Manager and founder, came to MotoGP racing as the namesake for the CryptoDATA Austrian GP. Last week, they visited the team at the floodlit GP in Lusail.

Today in Valencia it was announced that the RNF team would no longer exist in its current form after the World Championship final.

British manager Jeremy Appleton, who most recently worked for Alpinestars and Triumph, brought American investors to Valencia to take over the team.

Aprilia race director Massimo Rivola is not overly concerned. He has the riders under contract and is in possession of the RS-GP22 bikes, which were only leased.

If there is now another change of ownership at the Aprilia customer team - the Sepang Circuit was the owner of the racing team in the Petronas era - Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta must give his blessing.

"We distribute the MotoGP places to the teams free of charge and usually take them back if the operators can no longer find the necessary budget," explained Ezpeleta.

This was the case in 2018, for example, when Aspar Martinez ceded its two slots to Petronas-Yamaha due to high debts and Dorna temporarily closed down the two Marc VDS Honda slots. The two MRC VDS slots were then given to Aprilia Racing for 2022 - after the separation from Gresini Racing.

The Pierer Group is no longer an option to take over the RNF team for 2024, as the equipment for two new riders would have had to be ordered at least in July or August.

In addition, Dorna would rather have a second Aprilia team than a third KTM formation.