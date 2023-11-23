New brooms sweep well: Brivio instead of Puig at HRC?

The Honda Racing Corporation is being tidied up. Does Alberto Puig now also have to fear for his job? Ex-Suzuki team manager Davide Brivio is to replace Puig.

When Davide Brivio came to the Catalunya Grand Prix in Barcelona as a guest in 2022, it was reported afterwards that he was likely to replace Repsol Honda team headmaster Alberto Puig. However, this report turned out to be a summer fairytale, as Brivio had signed a highly remunerated three-year contract in Formula 1 from 2021 to the end of 2023 - with Alpine, Renault's successor team.

However, major restructuring is now underway at the Honda Racing Corporation. A year ago, Technical Director Takeo Yokoyama was dismissed and then former Suzuki Technical Manager Ken Kawauchi was hired, who seemed helpless from day one. In March, HRC General Manager Tetsuhiro Kuwata will apparently also be promoted to retirement. Repsol Honda Head of Marketing Héctor Martin moves to football club RCD Mallorca, where he takes over as Director of Communications and Media. Marc Márquez also says goodbye and takes tyre specialist Javier Ortiz with him to Gresini Ducati. José Manuel Escámez, Technical Logistic Coordinator of the Honda Racing Corporation, is also leaving the MotoGP department to become the new team manager of the Honda Superbike works team instead of León Camier. Puig likes to install Spaniards at the centres of power.

Further departures are to be expected.

In the paddock of the 4.005 kilometre Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, it was rumoured on Thursday that Repsol Honda team headmaster Alberto Puig was also fearing for his position and taking the fall for the failures of recent years and the separation from Márquez. Davide Brivio, successful MotoGP team manager at Suzuki Ecstar from 2014 to the end of 2020, is rumoured to be replacing Puig after the 2023 season.

SPEEDWEEK.com enquired on Thursday with former 500cc GP winner Puig, who has made some enemies with his strict regime, whether there was any truth to this speculation. "I have a contract for 2024," replied the Spaniard. "You have to ask them up there," he added, gesturing towards the first floor of the HRC office truck, where the top Japanese HRC managers are gathered.

As the HRC managers have been communicating subterraneanly for years and act as if the MotoGP project, which costs at least 70 million euros, is purely an end in itself and not a global platform for image advertising, discussions with the Japanese are a waste of time.

Understandably, a glance at the championship tables would leave many a manager speechless: last place in the Manufacturers' Championship, a back-bencher in the Team Championship, Marc Márquez in 14th place as the best Honda rider in the Riders' Championship, Repsol-Honda has not won for two years.

Davide Brivio came to Alpine as a beaming world champion maker. However, he never gained the influence at the highest management level at the French team (the former Renault works team) that he had apparently been promised. He has since been fobbed off with the title of "Director of Racing Expansion Projects" and relegated to the sidelines.

The two Frenchmen Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon will drive for the Alpine F1 team in 2023. Brivio was actually supposed to share the operational management tasks as Sports Director with Marcin Budkowski and report to Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi, who reported directly to Renault CEO Luca de Meo. However, Rossi has since been replaced by the new CEO Philippe Knief.

Brivio's stellar Formula 1 career has come to nothing.

Brivio's heart continues to beat for MotoGP, and at Honda he could help to firstly bring a competitive motorbike back to the race track for 2024 and secondly to be better positioned in terms of rider personnel in the future. With Mir and Marini (Repsol) and Zarco and Nakagami (at LCR), HRC does not exactly have outstanding rider formations for 2024.

At the same time, there are repeated rumours that the successful MotoGP team principal Brivio has received an offer from HRC and could become Repsol Honda team headmaster.

This would definitely please Joan Mir, who became world champion with Brivio at Suzuki Ecstar in 2020 and failed badly at HRC - 22nd place in the world championship!

