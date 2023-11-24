Valencia FP1: Zarco ahead of Diggia, Marc Márquez in P7

Pramac Ducati rider Johann Zarco finished the first MotoGP practice session at the season finale in Valencia with the fastest time. His team-mate and world championship contender Jorge Martin was third, while Pecco Bagnaia was satisfied with P13.

The sun was shining from a blue sky over the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, but at 16 degrees it was cool on Friday morning in Valencia. After just ten minutes, Repsol Honda rider Joan Mir flew off quickly in turn 8 - it was his 24th crash of this botched season. The 2020 World Champion initially crouched in the gravel, then picked himself up again, but spent the rest of the session in the medical centre for a check-up.

Gresini Ducati rider Alex Márquez also suffered an early crash in Turn 1, but was uninjured. His team-mate and Qatar winner Fabio Di Giannantonio led the classification after the first quarter of an hour with a 1:30.851 min. His Ducati team-mates Jorge Martin (+ 0.026 min), Marco Bezzecchi (+ 0.032) and Alex Márquez (+ 0.056) as well as Marc Márquez (+ 0.080), who was riding his last weekend on the Honda RC213V, followed closely behind at this early stage.

With just over 20 minutes left on the clock, Marc Márquez even set the new interim best time with a 1:30.564 min, but he was replaced at the top of the standings on the very next lap by Aprilia works rider Maverick Viñales with a 1:30.534 min.

By comparison, Martin's pole time last year was a 1:29.621 min. The all-time lap record on the 4.005 km Circuit Ricardo Tormo has actually stood at 1:29.401 min since 2016 - still held by Jorge Lorenzo.

As the final quarter of an hour of FP1 dawned, Di Giannantonio took command again with a 1'30.378s. Five minutes before the end, Takaaki Nakagami crashed in turn 8, as did his Honda brand colleague Mir, and Martin's best time was not counted because of this yellow phase.

However, the world championship runner-up from the Prima Pramac Racing Team then closed the gap to "Diggia" to 0.072 seconds and his team-mate Johann Zarco (like Martin on fresh medium rear tyres) set a new best time of 1:30.191 minutes at the finish.

World championship leader Pecco Bagnaia completed the entire FP1 on the same set of tyres in line with his usual strategy and was content with 13th place.

Bringing up the rear was Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori, who is standing in for Miguel Oliveira, who is injured again. This means that we will not see a race with all 22 regular riders on the grid this season, even if Alex Rins gets back on his LCR Honda for the finale before his Yamaha debut.

MotoGP result FP1, Valencia (24.11.):

1st Zarco, Ducati, 1:30.191 min

2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.187 sec

3rd Martin, Ducati, + 0.259

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.299

5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.343

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.365

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.373

8. Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.376

9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.620

10th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.666

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.683

12th Miller, KTM, + 0.710

13th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.778

14. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.855

15. Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.921

16th Brad Binder, KTM, + 1.061

17th Marini, Ducati, + 1.106

18th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.252

19th Rins, KTM, + 1.297

20th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.323

21st Mir, Honda, + 1.362

22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 1.806