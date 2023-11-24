Valencia: Best time of the day for Viñales, Bagnaia in Q1!

The one-hour practice session of the MotoGP riders began in bright sunshine, 24 degrees air temperature and 26 degrees tarmac temperature with a delay of almost five minutes, because there had been two interruptions in FP2 of the Moto3 class.

Joan Mir was missing after his early crash in FP1. The Repsol Honda factory rider complained of neck pain, but at least no fractures were diagnosed in hospital. Whether the 2020 World Champion will return to the track on Saturday will be decided after a further fitness check before FP2.

After just five minutes, Aleix Espargaró opened a real series of crashes in the afternoon: The Aprilia captain, who is still ailing after the sprint crash in Doha, crashed in turn 1. Almost at the same time, Marco Bezzecchi flew off quickly in turn 8 and rolled over several times in the gravel. The VR46 Ducati star initially cowered on the ground, but then picked himself up again.

GASGAS-Tech3 rider Augusto Fernández's crash at turn 14 was relatively harmless, while Alex Rins was hit at turn 1, meaning that four riders had crashed in just eight minutes. Fortunately, the Spaniard, who is completing his last race weekend on the LCR Honda, was uninjured on his comeback after his third leg operation.

At the top of the timesheets was Qatar winner Fabio Di Giannantonio, as he had been for much of the morning. In the afternoon, the Gresini Ducati rider led at the halfway point with a 1:29.805 min ahead of Red Bull KTM ace Brad Binder (+ 0.249 sec) and Marc Márquez (+ 0.283) on his Honda farewell tour.

Marc Márquez then started an early time chase and even took first place with a 1:29.465 min with 25 minutes left on the clock. Title contender Jorge Martin also used a first soft rear tyre and was another 0.001 seconds faster than the eight-time world champion one lap later.

However, Maverick Viñales was the first to beat Jorge Lorenzo's all-time lap record on the 4.005-kilometre Circuit Ricardo Tormo from 2016: The Aprilia factory rider managed a 1:29.392 minutes on his first 'time attack'.

17 minutes before the end, Red Bull KTM factory rider Jack Miller highsided hard in turn 3. There was a brief interruption because a piece of the fairing had been left on the track and the track had to be cleaned. As a result, world championship contenders Bagnaia and Martin, who were about to take to the track, had to push their Desmosedici back to the pits.

When the time trials resumed, Luca Marini and Raúl Fernández crashed in turn 1. Martin was right behind Bagnaia on course for the fastest time, but the Spaniard from the Prima Pramac Racing Team followed the world championship leader into the pit lane. His advantage: unlike Bagnaia, Martin was already in the top 10 in fifth place.

Bagnaia, in twelfth place, was under pressure before the final run - and then had a whole train of riders behind him, including Martin, who could not be shaken off even after a diversion.

A second crash by Jack Miller in turn 4 led to a short yellow period, but Bagnaia and Co. still had two flying laps left. However, the defending champion's first was not good enough - and a late crash by Pol Espargaró resulted in another yellow phase, meaning that the world championship leader will have to go into Q1 on Saturday!

Martin's tactics worked out, however, as he moved into second place behind his rival and thus secured his Q2 ticket behind Viñales, who improved his own best time once again to a 1'29.142s.

MotoGP result qualifying, Valencia (24.11.):

1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1'29.142 min

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.147 sec

3. Zarco, Ducati, + 0.154

4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.253

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.254

6th Binder, KTM, + 0.260

7. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.317

8. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.328

9th Miller, KTM, + 0.339

10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.429

11th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.431

12th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.472

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.473

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.633

15th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.659

16th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.860

17th Marini, Ducati, + 1.201

18th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.303

19th Rins, Honda, + 1.322

20th Savadori, Aprilia, + 1.653

21st Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.798

MotoGP result FP1, Valencia (24.11.):

1st Zarco, Ducati, 1:30.191 min

2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.187 sec

3rd Martin, Ducati, + 0.259

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.299

5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.343

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.365

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.373

8. Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.376

9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.620

10th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.666

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.683

12th Miller, KTM, + 0.710

13th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.778

14. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.855

15. Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.921

16th Brad Binder, KTM, + 1.061

17th Marini, Ducati, + 1.106

18th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.252

19th Rins, Honda, + 1.297

20th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.323

21st Mir, Honda, + 1.362

22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 1.806