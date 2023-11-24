Psychological duel between Bagnaia and Martin: The tone is getting rougher

Thanks to a 21-point lead, Pecco Bagnaia has the better cards in the title fight ahead of the final MotoGP race of the year in Valencia. However, rival Jorge Martin proved to be much stronger on Friday.

As of this year, the one-hour second practice session on Friday afternoon decides who goes straight into Qualifying 2 on Saturday and who has to go through Q1. Because there were several crashes in the last 15 minutes and the resulting yellow flags, which led to the cancellation of these lap times, some riders were unable to make it into the top 10 required for Q2, even though they would have had the speed to do so.

The most prominent victim was world champion and world championship leader Pecco Bagnaia, who was stranded in 15th position, 0.659 seconds behind the fastest rider Maverick Vinales (Aprilia). The Italian is 0.230 seconds off tenth place.

Jorge Martin from the Prima Pramac Ducati team, who is 21 points behind Bagnaia ahead of Valencia, was a completely different story: The Spaniard finished second (+0.147 sec), riding several laps behind Bagnaia and clearly letting him know that he was faster. With 12+25 points still up for grabs in Saturday's sprint and Sunday's Grand Prix, anything can still happen in the World Championship.

"Everything went well, I was really fast," said Martin in a small media round on Friday evening. "I was the only one riding on used tyres, my pace is very strong. We chose a slightly different tactic and went on the hunt for times earlier in order to make it to a top position. I followed Pecco to understand his line choice, to see his strengths and weaknesses. I was close to him - that's the only way I can put pressure on him. I wanted to let him know that I was there and that I would take the fight. That's not nice of me and I don't normally do that, but this time there's no other way. He is a bit stronger than me in two corners, so we have to improve there. Sometimes we ride very different lines."

Martin was fined 500 euros by the FIM MotoGP stewards on Friday morning for getting in front of an opponent at the end of FP1 during the test start. Ultimately, this was nothing more than a nuisance for the 25-year-old. "In Qatar, I had one good start in three days," said Jorge. "Here, the first three starts were perfect, so we can build on that."

The fact that he followed Bagnaia in training was not exactly well received by the Ducati Lenovo factory team and culminated in their team manager Davide Tardozzi half-heartedly standing in Martin's way when he went out onto the track for the last time at the end of qualifying.

"I realised that they were a bit upset," said Martin. "But I have no other choice. It's not like I pushed him off the track or anything like that - I was just chasing him. We've often seen someone following me or Pecco this season and they didn't say anything. I want them to relax and understand my situation. I am a Ducati rider. When I win, it's for my team, but also for Ducati. I hope that they are also happy that I am in a position to win."

What is the strategy for the sprint race? "I have to win or at least finish ahead of Pecco," said the championship runner-up. "I will give everything to be ahead of him. Friday was a good day, almost ideal. But that's not a win, that's nothing."

MotoGP result qualifying, Valencia (24.11.):

1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1:29.142 min

2nd Martin, Ducati, +0.147 sec

3. Zarco, Ducati, + 0.154

4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.253

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.254

6th Binder, KTM, + 0.260

7. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.317

8. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.328

9th Miller, KTM, + 0.339

10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.429

11th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.431

12th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.472

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.473

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.633

15th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.659

16th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.860

17th Marini, Ducati, + 1.201

18th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.303

19th Rins, Honda, + 1.322

20th Savadori, Aprilia, + 1.653

21st Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.798

MotoGP result FP1, Valencia (24.11.):

1st Zarco, Ducati, 1:30.191 min

2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.187 sec

3rd Martin, Ducati, + 0.259

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.299

5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.343

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.365

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.373

8. Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.376

9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.620

10th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.666

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.683

12th Miller, KTM, + 0.710

13th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.778

14. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.855

15. Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.921

16th Brad Binder, KTM, + 1.061

17th Marini, Ducati, + 1.106

18th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.252

19th Rins, Honda, + 1.297

20th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.323

21st Mir, Honda, + 1.362

22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 1.806