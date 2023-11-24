Marc Márquez (Honda/7th): "I increased the risk"

Repsol Honda star Marc Márquez once again clearly outshone his HRC colleagues in Valencia. And if he manages a strong qualifying session, he wants to fight for two podiums here.

Marc Márquez had a strong Friday on the 4.005 km long Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, securing seventh place just 0.317 seconds behind the leader and thus easily moving directly into the important Qualifying 2. The skirmish between Jorge Martin and Pecco Bagnaia, in which the world championship runner-up got on the nerves of the world champion and world championship leader to such an extent that he missed out on the important top ten place.

"I didn't see what happened between Jorge and Pecco," explained Marc Márquez. He was then told during the media debrief that Martin had been chasing Bagnaia non-stop until yellow flags came out and the Lenovo Ducati star was unable to improve his time and missed out on Q2 for the time being. Now he has to secure 1st or 2nd place in Q1 on Saturday if he still wants to advance.

"I already saw in FP1 today that I can ride fast here on my own without any chafing, that was an important realisation. That's why I didn't have to chase down any riders in qualifying in the afternoon," said the Repsol Honda star. "I would have liked to have watched this spectacle behind them... But I always rode alone because I felt strong enough. I didn't need a reference. If Jorge has chosen such a tactic, I like it, because he is 23 points behind in the championship. That's why he has to do everything in his power and according to the rules to win the championship. If he has made Pecco nervous in this way, then I congratulate Jorge. On the other hand, Pecco has to improve on Saturday if he wants to become champion."

Marc Márquez now uses the new, longer Öhlins front fork. "I'm doing this because many other riders have been using them since the start of the season. When I tried it for the first time, the performance seemed very similar. But in places on the track where the fork punches through, for example in the first corner in Portimão, where there is a lot of compression, you have extra room to manoeuvre with the longer fork. That's the only advantage."

Is the Honda more competitive on the tight, twisty Valencia circuit than on the overseas tracks of recent weeks? Márquez: "This is my last Grand Prix with Honda. That's why I've decided to increase my willingness to take risks. If you increase the risk, you can be faster. I endeavoured to show my rhythm from the first practice session. I push myself hard. There's no denying that this newly tarmac track is helping me a lot, because the grip is better, which helps to cover up the traction problems. That's a big help."

Will Marc now go for a few crazy moves in the sprint on Saturday, now that there seems to be a chance of a top three finish? "That will depend on qualifying. If you can start from the front two rows, you have a better chance of showing a good race. If you start from the third or fourth row, it will be harder and harder. So qualifying will be very decisive, because overtaking is very difficult here in Valencia. Let's wait and see if we can do well in qualifying. I will take more risks. And if you do that, anything is possible. Then you can achieve a better result, but there is also an increased risk of crashing."

But the first Ducati test with Gresini Racing awaits on Tuesday. The six-time MotoGP World Champion must therefore stay healthy, asked SPEEDWEEK.com. Márquez: "You know me. I look from day to day. Now we have Friday behind us. I will continue to give 100 per cent. I'm not thinking about Tuesday. I'm living in the moment and will give the maximum on Saturday and Sunday."

This means that the more than 90,000 spectators at the track and the millions of TV viewers can prepare themselves for a unique spectacle of number 93.

MotoGP result qualifying, Valencia (24.11.):

1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1:29.142 min

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.147 sec

3. Zarco, Ducati, + 0.154

4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.253

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.254

6th Binder, KTM, + 0.260

7. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.317

8. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.328

9th Miller, KTM, + 0.339

10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.429

11th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.431

12th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.472

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.473

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.633

15th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.659

16th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.860

17th Marini, Ducati, + 1.201

18th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.303

19th Rins, Honda, + 1.322

20th Savadori, Aprilia, + 1.653

21st Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.798

MotoGP result FP1, Valencia (24.11.):

1st Zarco, Ducati, 1:30.191 min

2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.187 sec

3rd Martin, Ducati, + 0.259

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.299

5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.343

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.365

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.373

8. Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.376

9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.620

10th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.666

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.683

12th Miller, KTM, + 0.710

13th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.778

14. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.855

15. Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.921

16th Brad Binder, KTM, + 1.061

17th Marini, Ducati, + 1.106

18th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.252

19th Rins, Honda, + 1.297

20th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.323

21st Mir, Honda, + 1.362

22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 1.806