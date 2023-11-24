Maverick Viñales (Aprilia/1st): "Start is worrying"

Aprilia star Maverick Viñales set the fastest time at the MotoGP finale in Valencia on Friday and spoke about the extremely important phase for Aprilia with a view to 2024.

Maverick Viñales set the fastest time on MotoGP Friday in Valencia. Two other RS-GP23 riders, Raúl Fernández and Aleix Espargaró, finished in the top 10. "That was fast - yes, it went well," said Viñales. "We paid a lot of attention to the grip and the balance of the bike today. It now gives us hope that we can maintain this level over the weekend."

Viñales is clear for the rest of the weekend: "We want to show a marvellous performance. The lap time is incredible, that surprised me - not the position. I thought a 1'29.3 or 1'29.4 would be good, but that would only have been good enough for seventh place. It's crazy how fast we are here. The tyres are working well, the track is also okay."

"Now that we've found out what balance we need, a lot of things are easier. We want to put in a perfect, a magic lap tomorrow. We want to see if we can do a 1:28-minute lap. The weather will be different, it will be cooler. But that will also be a step for the bike, it will be faster."

"It will be cold, but the soft front tyre works well. It will be tricky, but I hope it goes our way. We have a chance; it all depends on qualifying. If we show a good qualifying, we can have a very good World Championship final," Maverick is convinced.

The veteran confirms and dispels the concerns: "There was enough time today to set up the bike. In the end, the hard tyre is the only tyre for the race, the soft one is for the time attack. We will see! We identified a lot in Sepang on Saturday - we made a big step. In Doha it went further and here we want to confirm that again - it's about the direction for the new bike - so it's very important!"

On Aprilia's starting problem, he said: "We have now made an improved compromise between the power and the way the clutch reacts. But we are still a long way from the KTMs and Jorge Martin."

But then he revealed: "However, I know that Savadori is using a different clutch, a new one, from the Aprilia and we hope that it will take us one step further."