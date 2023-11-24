Brad Binder on the title duel: "Can laugh about it"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Brad Binder enchanted the fans at the Circuit de la Comunitat Valenciana Ricardo Tormo in Friday's practice sessions with some spectacular slides into the corners, and the KTM figurehead was also fast: in sixth place in qualifying on Friday afternoon, he lost only 0.260 seconds to Maverick Vinales' (Aprilia) best time and thus went straight into Qualifying 2 on Saturday.
For the South African, the MotoGP finale is all about individual results, as he has already secured fourth place in the World Championship. "It wasn't bad," said Binder. "It was worse in the morning and a bit better in the afternoon when we changed the set-up. There were a lot of yellow flags."
The Red Bull driver commented on the new tarmac: "It has quite a lot of grip at the entrance to the corners, but the front wheel slips away easily, which is strange. Even when you step on the gas it feels strange, not like normal in Valencia. The surface is faster, but next to the racing line it is terribly dirty. But I expect it to get better during the weekend."
He acknowledgedthe events between title contenders Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin with a grin and said that his position was "quite comfortable" and that he "can laugh about it".
MotoGP result qualifying, Valencia (24.11.):
1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1:29.142 min
2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.147 sec
3. Zarco, Ducati, + 0.154
4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.253
5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.254
6th Binder, KTM, + 0.260
7. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.317
8. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.328
9th Miller, KTM, + 0.339
10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.429
11th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.431
12th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.472
13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.473
14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.633
15th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.659
16th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.860
17th Marini, Ducati, + 1.201
18th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.303
19th Rins, Honda, + 1.322
20th Savadori, Aprilia, + 1.653
21st Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.798
MotoGP result FP1, Valencia (24.11.):
1st Zarco, Ducati, 1:30.191 min
2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.187 sec
3rd Martin, Ducati, + 0.259
4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.299
5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.343
6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.365
7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.373
8. Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.376
9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.620
10th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.666
11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.683
12th Miller, KTM, + 0.710
13th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.778
14. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.855
15. Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.921
16th Brad Binder, KTM, + 1.061
17th Marini, Ducati, + 1.106
18th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.252
19th Rins, Honda, + 1.297
20th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.323
21st Mir, Honda, + 1.362
22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 1.806