Brad Binder on the title duel: "Can laugh about it"

South African Brad Binder has already secured fourth place in the World Championship ahead of this weekend's MotoGP finale in Valencia. On Friday, he was once again the best KTM rider in sixth place.

Brad Binder enchanted the fans at the Circuit de la Comunitat Valenciana Ricardo Tormo in Friday's practice sessions with some spectacular slides into the corners, and the KTM figurehead was also fast: in sixth place in qualifying on Friday afternoon, he lost only 0.260 seconds to Maverick Vinales' (Aprilia) best time and thus went straight into Qualifying 2 on Saturday.

For the South African, the MotoGP finale is all about individual results, as he has already secured fourth place in the World Championship. "It wasn't bad," said Binder. "It was worse in the morning and a bit better in the afternoon when we changed the set-up. There were a lot of yellow flags."

The Red Bull driver commented on the new tarmac: "It has quite a lot of grip at the entrance to the corners, but the front wheel slips away easily, which is strange. Even when you step on the gas it feels strange, not like normal in Valencia. The surface is faster, but next to the racing line it is terribly dirty. But I expect it to get better during the weekend."

He acknowledgedthe events between title contenders Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin with a grin and said that his position was "quite comfortable" and that he "can laugh about it".

MotoGP result qualifying, Valencia (24.11.):

1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1:29.142 min

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.147 sec

3. Zarco, Ducati, + 0.154

4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.253

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.254

6th Binder, KTM, + 0.260

7. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.317

8. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.328

9th Miller, KTM, + 0.339

10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.429

11th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.431

12th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.472

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.473

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.633

15th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.659

16th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.860

17th Marini, Ducati, + 1.201

18th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.303

19th Rins, Honda, + 1.322

20th Savadori, Aprilia, + 1.653

21st Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.798

MotoGP result FP1, Valencia (24.11.):

1st Zarco, Ducati, 1:30.191 min

2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.187 sec

3rd Martin, Ducati, + 0.259

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.299

5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.343

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.365

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.373

8. Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.376

9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.620

10th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.666

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.683

12th Miller, KTM, + 0.710

13th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.778

14. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.855

15. Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.921

16th Brad Binder, KTM, + 1.061

17th Marini, Ducati, + 1.106

18th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.252

19th Rins, Honda, + 1.297

20th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.323

21st Mir, Honda, + 1.362

22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 1.806