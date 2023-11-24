Pecco Bagnaia (15th): Martin should do his job
"I was a bit expecting not to make it into Q2. Because I was slow," said Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia openly on Friday evening in Valencia. "I struggled a lot in the morning and the same in the afternoon. Normally we manage to finish the work on Friday, but today we didn't manage it."
"We've already looked at the data. I'm losing half a second in three corners, which is a lot. Fortunately, it's only three corners and we can identify the problem pretty well. I don't have a good feeling with the front and I'm losing a lot of time at the entrance to turns 1, 2 and 6. We will try to improve it for tomorrow - and we have the time to do so," said the Ducati factory rider reassuringly despite finishing 15th in qualifying.
Asked about the strategy of his world championship rival Jorge Martin (21 points behind), who was chasing him like a shadow in the time trial, Bagnaia was emphatically relaxed. "I think it's been like that for the past three weekends. He often hangs on. But I think it's also right that he tries something. He has to try something - even if he'd better concentrate on his job because, as he said himself, he has to win both races. And at the moment he is not the fastest," the Italian added meaningfully.
But did the Spaniard manage to make the defending champion a little nervous? "I was so slow that it would have been difficult to get into Q2 in any case," replied Pecco with a laugh. "No, honestly not, he's been doing it like that for three races. And I'm used to having six or seven drivers behind me anyway."
He is more worried about the strong line-up in Qualifying 1 - including former world champion Fabio Quartararo, Sepang winner Enea Bastianini and third-placed Luca Marini from Doha. "It will be a difficult Q1, for sure," admitted Bagnaia. "We will try the maximum and, as always, find a solution to the problems. And we don't have to win the championship on Saturday, so we're pretty relaxed."
The world championship leader is not hoping for any help from the other Ducati riders or at least from his Lenovo team-mate Bastianini, who had already ousted him from the final Q2 position in Mandalika. He joked: "I'll tell everyone to turn the throttle down." However, Pecco then emphasised once again: "A team order is not necessary. I don't like things like that."
Overall, Bagnaia actually makes a more relaxed impression ahead of the 2023 World Championship decider than he did before his first MotoGP title win. "It's better than last year," agreed the 26-year-old. "I don't know if it's because I have to concentrate on improving my feeling. But last year I had more difficulties with the pressure, I was more nervous. Today I accept that we have problems and have to work. We have already analysed many laps based on the data. The fact that I only lost time in three corners is fantastic. That makes me happy."
