Marco Bezzecchi: "Martin? Seen a million times"

Marco Bezzecchi survived the heavy rollover in the gravel unscathed. Afterwards, he expressed his satisfaction with his Friday and also gave his opinion on Jorge Martin's tactics in the world championship battle against Bagnaia.

Marco Bezzecchi suffered a quick crash in the early stages of the one-hour qualifying session on Friday afternoon, but still made it through to Q2 in fifth place. "I'm fine," he assured the press afterwards.

At the same time, however, "Bez" also criticised the condition of the gravel bed in turn 8, where Joan Mir and Takaaki Nakagami had already rolled over before him. A problem that was also raised in the "Safety Commission". "It's as if the gravel bed wasn't level," explained the 25-year-old Italian. "As soon as I touched the gravel, I did a somersault. Fortunately, it went well."

Apart from his crash, the three-time winner of the season was very satisfied with his working day. "It was a nice Friday - finally, after two weekends of constant swearing. Here in Valencia, I got on well in the morning and we managed to make improvements in the afternoon. I'm pretty competitive both in terms of pace and on the timesheets," said the VR46 protégé happily.

Bezzecchi witnessedthe mind games between his buddy and training partner Pecco Bagnaia and his world championship rival Jorge Martin at close quarters. "I saw it because I was in the group when I went out onto the track for my final 'time attack'. I actually wanted to ride away at the front and do my thing, but Pecco overtook me like a beast," said Bez with a grin. "And everyone got behind him, including Martin."

When asked whether he approved of this strategy, Marco replied: "What can you do? These are things that get on your nerves, but on the other hand, they can also happen. I wouldn't do it, but it's allowed. You can do it or not do it. You've seen these things a million times in the history of motorcycling."

"I'm in favour of Pecco and I understand if these things get on his nerves because he's the one who is persecuted the most - not just by Martin. The worst are others, Martin is doing it now because he finds himself in this situation. The others do it because they are like that. And I also understand Martin," he said, referring to the World Championship battle, in which the Spaniard from the Pramac Racing Team is 21 points behind.

MotoGP result qualifying, Valencia (24.11.):

1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1:29.142 min

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.147 sec

3. Zarco, Ducati, + 0.154

4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.253

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.254

6th Binder, KTM, + 0.260

7. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.317

8. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.328

9th Miller, KTM, + 0.339

10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.429

11th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.431

12th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.472

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.473

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.633

15th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.659

16th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.860

17th Marini, Ducati, + 1.201

18th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.303

19th Rins, Honda, + 1.322

20th Savadori, Aprilia, + 1.653

21st Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.798

MotoGP result FP1, Valencia (24.11.):

1st Zarco, Ducati, 1:30.191 min

2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.187 sec

3rd Martin, Ducati, + 0.259

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.299

5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.343

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.365

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.373

8. Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.376

9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.620

10th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.666

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.683

12th Miller, KTM, + 0.710

13th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.778

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.855

15. Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.921

16th Brad Binder, KTM, + 1.061

17th Marini, Ducati, + 1.106

18th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.252

19th Rins, Honda, + 1.297

20th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.323

21st Mir, Honda, + 1.362

22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 1.806