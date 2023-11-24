Jack Miller (KTM): Airbag explodes after highsider

Jack Miller crashed heavily on the Red Bull KTM on Friday in Valencia, and once a little more harmlessly. Nevertheless, he managed 9th place and was happy.

The intrepid Red Bull KTM factory rider Jack Miller crashed twice in the 60-minute qualifying session on Friday afternoon, but still managed to make it straight through to Qualifying 2 in 9th place. The Australian first flew spectacularly through the air after a wild highsider at Turn 3, then he was hit again at Turn 4.

"Nothing happened to me, I'm okay. I'm happy with this Friday," said Jack. "In the first crash, I had a slight skid at the front, I closed the throttle, but we had set the engine lean, then I heard misfires because I didn't accelerate enough and didn't close the throttle far enough. That's why the engine wasn't running smoothly, I was lean and when I tried to accelerate, everything went out of control. I hit the tarmac hard, but I was able to get up and ride out again on the second bike."

"I then managed a decent lap time and wanted to improve further, but then I pushed a bit too hard. I had a bad skid, the bike got all rocked up - and then I crashed. Nevertheless, I got off lightly, only my shoulder hurt a bit. Thank God the airbag had already opened as I was flying through the air... Honestly, there's no better feeling than when you feel that airbag explode and then protect your bones. I wish I could describe that feeling."

"Overall, we have a bike that works well here in Valencia. It's also a circuit that I like, I enjoy riding here. Now I want to avoid any more crashes on Saturday and improve my lap time in Q2."

"The newly tarmaced surface is perfect," said "Thriller Miller". "The fresh tarmac is completely black, but it still showed fantastic grip from the first lap on Friday morning. Despite the cool temperatures, we are getting the tyres to work well. We were able to set 1:31-minute laps straight away; with times like that, you could have taken the lead here in last year's race."

A look at the times from the 2022 Valencia GP: Brad Binder set the fastest race lap of 1:31.192 min. In Qualifying 2, Jorge Martin (Pramac Ducati) secured the best time with 1:29.621 min. The best top speed was achieved by Enea Bastianini on the Gresini Ducati in 2022 with 337.0 km/h.

MotoGP result qualifying, Valencia (24.11.):

1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1:29.142 min

2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.147 sec

3. Zarco, Ducati, + 0.154

4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.253

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.254

6th Binder, KTM, + 0.260

7. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.317

8. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.328

9th Miller, KTM, + 0.339

10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.429

11th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.431

12th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.472

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.473

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.633

15th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.659

16th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.860

17th Marini, Ducati, + 1.201

18th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.303

19th Rins, Honda, + 1.322

20th Savadori, Aprilia, + 1.653

21st Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.798

MotoGP result FP1, Valencia (24.11.):

1st Zarco, Ducati, 1:30.191 min

2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.187 sec

3rd Martin, Ducati, + 0.259

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.299

5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.343

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.365

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.373

8. Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.376

9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.620

10th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.666

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.683

12th Miller, KTM, + 0.710

13th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.778

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.855

15. Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.921

16th Brad Binder, KTM, + 1.061

17th Marini, Ducati, + 1.106

18th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.252

19th Rins, Honda, + 1.297

20th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.323

21st Mir, Honda, + 1.362

22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 1.806