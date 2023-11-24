Jack Miller (KTM): Airbag explodes after highsider
The intrepid Red Bull KTM factory rider Jack Miller crashed twice in the 60-minute qualifying session on Friday afternoon, but still managed to make it straight through to Qualifying 2 in 9th place. The Australian first flew spectacularly through the air after a wild highsider at Turn 3, then he was hit again at Turn 4.
"Nothing happened to me, I'm okay. I'm happy with this Friday," said Jack. "In the first crash, I had a slight skid at the front, I closed the throttle, but we had set the engine lean, then I heard misfires because I didn't accelerate enough and didn't close the throttle far enough. That's why the engine wasn't running smoothly, I was lean and when I tried to accelerate, everything went out of control. I hit the tarmac hard, but I was able to get up and ride out again on the second bike."
"I then managed a decent lap time and wanted to improve further, but then I pushed a bit too hard. I had a bad skid, the bike got all rocked up - and then I crashed. Nevertheless, I got off lightly, only my shoulder hurt a bit. Thank God the airbag had already opened as I was flying through the air... Honestly, there's no better feeling than when you feel that airbag explode and then protect your bones. I wish I could describe that feeling."
"Overall, we have a bike that works well here in Valencia. It's also a circuit that I like, I enjoy riding here. Now I want to avoid any more crashes on Saturday and improve my lap time in Q2."
"The newly tarmaced surface is perfect," said "Thriller Miller". "The fresh tarmac is completely black, but it still showed fantastic grip from the first lap on Friday morning. Despite the cool temperatures, we are getting the tyres to work well. We were able to set 1:31-minute laps straight away; with times like that, you could have taken the lead here in last year's race."
A look at the times from the 2022 Valencia GP: Brad Binder set the fastest race lap of 1:31.192 min. In Qualifying 2, Jorge Martin (Pramac Ducati) secured the best time with 1:29.621 min. The best top speed was achieved by Enea Bastianini on the Gresini Ducati in 2022 with 337.0 km/h.
MotoGP result qualifying, Valencia (24.11.):
1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1:29.142 min
2nd Martin, Ducati, + 0.147 sec
3. Zarco, Ducati, + 0.154
4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.253
5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.254
6th Binder, KTM, + 0.260
7. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.317
8. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.328
9th Miller, KTM, + 0.339
10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.429
11th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.431
12th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.472
13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.473
14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.633
15th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.659
16th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.860
17th Marini, Ducati, + 1.201
18th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.303
19th Rins, Honda, + 1.322
20th Savadori, Aprilia, + 1.653
21st Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.798
MotoGP result FP1, Valencia (24.11.):
1st Zarco, Ducati, 1:30.191 min
2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.187 sec
3rd Martin, Ducati, + 0.259
4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.299
5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.343
6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.365
7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.373
8. Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.376
9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.620
10th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.666
11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.683
12th Miller, KTM, + 0.710
13th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.778
14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.855
15. Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.921
16th Brad Binder, KTM, + 1.061
17th Marini, Ducati, + 1.106
18th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.252
19th Rins, Honda, + 1.297
20th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.323
21st Mir, Honda, + 1.362
22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 1.806