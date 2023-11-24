No strategy for Zarco: "I'm too scared"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
With third place in qualifying on Friday afternoon, 0.154 seconds off leader Maverick Vinales (Aprilia), Johann Zarco put in another strong performance in his final appearance for the Prima Pramac Ducati team, where he will ride a Honda for the LCR team in 2024 and 2025.
"I already had a good feeling in the first practice session and led it," said Zarco. "Overall, I spent more time on the track than in previous events. Then I went on the hunt for times and I'm quite happy with my lap. Third position means that I will have a chance to fight for the front row of the grid on Saturday. This would be important to keep open the possibility of finishing on the podium for the first time in the sprint."
Zarco did not witness the incidents between the two title contenders Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin directly, "I only saw a few shots," he said. The Frenchman emphasised that he would not get involved in such mind games if he were in the situation of Martin, who is 21 points behind Bagnaia with two races to go.
"I don't have the capacity to almost stop on the track and then go chasing times," said the two-time Moto2 World Champion. "I have to prepare myself on my formation lap to be ready for the attack. Jorge slows down in the penultimate corner and then rides as if the tyres were at the ideal temperature. I could only do that in the first or second corner and then follow him. A strategy like that wouldn't work for me, I'm too scared of the technical aspects of the bike."
Zarco explained that he would take a different approach if he were Martin: "He should show that nothing impresses him, that he is faster than everyone. With this attitude, he could score 37 points. If he has these points, he can see what happens. He has no other option, he has to win. And he can win - some of his wins have been incredible. He has the feeling for the bike and doesn't have to look for anything else. But that's easier said than done. There is a lot of pressure on him, which is difficult to handle. When he gets into the right zone mentally, he is very impressive. If I were him, I would play that card."
Before Valencia, Zarco is in fifth place overall with 204 points, Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM) ahead of him is uncatchable with 268 points. With Aleix Espargaro (198), Luca Marini (194) and Maverick Vinales (192), three riders still have the chance to surpass the 33-year-old.
Zarco firmly expects Jorge Martin to take pole position on Saturday. He reckons he has a good chance of making the front row of the grid himself. "You can't make plans for anything else," he is convinced. "The level is too high for that, everyone is giving their all. Pecco was 6/10 sec behind on Friday and it looks like a disaster. But that wasn't qualifying, so it's not."
MotoGP result qualifying, Valencia (24/11):
1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1:29.142 min
2nd Martin, Ducati, +0.147 sec
3. Zarco, Ducati, + 0.154
4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.253
5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.254
6th Binder, KTM, + 0.260
7. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.317
8. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.328
9th Miller, KTM, + 0.339
10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.429
11th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.431
12th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.472
13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.473
14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.633
15th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.659
16th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.860
17th Marini, Ducati, + 1.201
18th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.303
19th Rins, Honda, + 1.322
20th Savadori, Aprilia, + 1.653
21st Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.798
MotoGP result FP1, Valencia (24.11.):
1st Zarco, Ducati, 1:30.191 min
2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.187 sec
3rd Martin, Ducati, + 0.259
4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.299
5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.343
6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.365
7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.373
8. Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.376
9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.620
10th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.666
11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.683
12th Miller, KTM, + 0.710
13th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.778
14. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.855
15. Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.921
16th Brad Binder, KTM, + 1.061
17th Marini, Ducati, + 1.106
18th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.252
19th Rins, Honda, + 1.297
20th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.323
21st Mir, Honda, + 1.362
22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 1.806