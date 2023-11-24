Di Giannantonio: "The only weapon is to be fast"

Fabio Di Giannantonio kept up his good performance and took fourth place in Valencia on Friday. The 25-year-old lost two and a half tenths of a second on Aprilia works rider Maverick Vinales' best time.

"That was a good day for us," said Di Giannantonio. "We had two goals: We wanted to keep the speed and feeling on the bike, and build up a good feeling for the race. We achieved that. In the end, we were fast with all tyres. The second goal was to get into Q2, which we also achieved. It was a positive day."

"Diggia" still doesn't have a grid position for 2024, so naturally that was one of the key issues in Valencia. "I only feel redeemed when I know my future," said the Italian. "In my case, my people and I have to work hard - every day and for the entire season. There is no free time for us, it's difficult. I would just love to draw a line under it and concentrate on Tuesday. The peace and quiet will only come when I know which bike I'll be riding on Tuesday. Of course it's an extra pressure, I also have to pay for my house. My only weapon is to be fast on the track, get you to write good things and then try to get a push."

"From my side, I don't have any specific plans," Fabio added. "I'm happy that Vale is coming, of course. Knowing that he's on the piste and maybe watching me makes me a bit nervous - because he's the greatest of all time! It will be nice to have him here."

Mooney-VR46 Team Director Uccio Salucci said on Friday in Valencia that either Diggia or a young rider would take the place of Luca Marini, Rossi's half-brother who will join the Repsol Honda factory team in 2024 and 2025.

Di Giannantonio knows his advantages: "At the moment, I'm strong in all conditions. It's no longer about proving anything. I have performed well in my second season. I've often said that there was an improvement - now you can see it! I have to concentrate on what needs to be done. We'll see what happens. The goal is to give the team another top result. I've already said that several times. You have to work for the result bit by bit. Q2 is now done. Then it's about being on the front row of the grid."

MotoGP result qualifying, Valencia (24.11.):

1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1:29.142 min

2nd Martin, Ducati, +0.147 sec

3. Zarco, Ducati, + 0.154

4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.253

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.254

6th Binder, KTM, + 0.260

7. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.317

8. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.328

9th Miller, KTM, + 0.339

10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.429

11th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.431

12th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.472

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.473

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.633

15th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.659

16th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.860

17th Marini, Ducati, + 1.201

18th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.303

19th Rins, Honda, + 1.322

20th Savadori, Aprilia, + 1.653

21st Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.798

MotoGP result FP1, Valencia (24.11.):

1st Zarco, Ducati, 1:30.191 min

2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.187 sec

3rd Martin, Ducati, + 0.259

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.299

5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.343

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.365

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.373

8. Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.376

9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.620

10th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.666

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.683

12th Miller, KTM, + 0.710

13th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.778

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.855

15. Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.921

16th Brad Binder, KTM, + 1.061

17th Marini, Ducati, + 1.106

18th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.252

19th Rins, Honda, + 1.297

20th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.323

21st Mir, Honda, + 1.362

22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 1.806