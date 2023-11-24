Di Giannantonio: "The only weapon is to be fast"
Fabio Di Giannantonio kept up his good performance and took fourth place in Valencia on Friday. The 25-year-old lost two and a half tenths of a second on Aprilia works rider Maverick Vinales' best time.
"That was a good day for us," said Di Giannantonio. "We had two goals: We wanted to keep the speed and feeling on the bike, and build up a good feeling for the race. We achieved that. In the end, we were fast with all tyres. The second goal was to get into Q2, which we also achieved. It was a positive day."
"Diggia" still doesn't have a grid position for 2024, so naturally that was one of the key issues in Valencia. "I only feel redeemed when I know my future," said the Italian. "In my case, my people and I have to work hard - every day and for the entire season. There is no free time for us, it's difficult. I would just love to draw a line under it and concentrate on Tuesday. The peace and quiet will only come when I know which bike I'll be riding on Tuesday. Of course it's an extra pressure, I also have to pay for my house. My only weapon is to be fast on the track, get you to write good things and then try to get a push."
"From my side, I don't have any specific plans," Fabio added. "I'm happy that Vale is coming, of course. Knowing that he's on the piste and maybe watching me makes me a bit nervous - because he's the greatest of all time! It will be nice to have him here."
Mooney-VR46 Team Director Uccio Salucci said on Friday in Valencia that either Diggia or a young rider would take the place of Luca Marini, Rossi's half-brother who will join the Repsol Honda factory team in 2024 and 2025.
Di Giannantonio knows his advantages: "At the moment, I'm strong in all conditions. It's no longer about proving anything. I have performed well in my second season. I've often said that there was an improvement - now you can see it! I have to concentrate on what needs to be done. We'll see what happens. The goal is to give the team another top result. I've already said that several times. You have to work for the result bit by bit. Q2 is now done. Then it's about being on the front row of the grid."
MotoGP result qualifying, Valencia (24.11.):
1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1:29.142 min
2nd Martin, Ducati, +0.147 sec
3. Zarco, Ducati, + 0.154
4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.253
5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.254
6th Binder, KTM, + 0.260
7. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.317
8. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.328
9th Miller, KTM, + 0.339
10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.429
11th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.431
12th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.472
13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.473
14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.633
15th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.659
16th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.860
17th Marini, Ducati, + 1.201
18th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.303
19th Rins, Honda, + 1.322
20th Savadori, Aprilia, + 1.653
21st Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.798
MotoGP result FP1, Valencia (24.11.):
1st Zarco, Ducati, 1:30.191 min
2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.187 sec
3rd Martin, Ducati, + 0.259
4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.299
5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.343
6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.365
7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.373
8. Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.376
9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.620
10th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.666
11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.683
12th Miller, KTM, + 0.710
13th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.778
14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.855
15. Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.921
16th Brad Binder, KTM, + 1.061
17th Marini, Ducati, + 1.106
18th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.252
19th Rins, Honda, + 1.297
20th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.323
21st Mir, Honda, + 1.362
22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 1.806