Despite denial: "Diggia" at Mooney, Marini at Repsol

In the MotoGP paddock, the method of fooling fans and the media about rider changes has become widespread in order not to ruin the excitement. This strategy is probably due to social media, because on the various platforms from Facebock to X (formerly Twitter) to Instagram and Telegram, users and followers have to be satisfied, sometimes irritated and kept awake with messages and postings every hour.

With this tactic, Marc Márquez gave the impression for weeks that he could possibly stay with HRC, although he had probably already drawn a line behind his HRC past at the Sachsenring or Assen in June and then completely blabbed on Thursday in Misano on 7 September when he said: "My decision has been made, it will not change as a result of the Monday test."

Marc Márquez will get on the Gresini team's Ducati Desmosedici GP23 for the first time in around 82 hours on Tuesday at 10am - after eleven years, six world title wins and 59 MotoGP victories for Honda.

However, two teams have still not officially confirmed their second rider. Repsol-Honda will line up with 26-year-old Luca Marini for the next two years; he will already be testing for Honda on Tuesday. This will be the first time in exactly 20 years that a member of the Rossi family will take a seat in the Repsol-Honda pits.

Valentino Rossi left the Repsol squad in the autumn of 2003, but everything else was on the best of terms. And the superstar from Tavullia then proved at the 2004 season opener in Welkom/South Africa that he did not need a superior 990cc five-cylinder Honda to win, but instead defeated the Honda armada at the first attempt with the inferior four-cylinder in-line Yamaha M1. This was followed by title wins in 2005, 2005, 2008 and 2009.

The Mooney VR46 Ducati team is also keeping the tension artificially alive. It has been clear for almost a week that Qatar winner Fabio Di Giannantonio (25) will dock there for a year.

However, the Rossi team announced on Friday in Valencia that the decision would be made between Di Giannantinio and a young rider. Valentino Ross will come to Valencia and then make the final choice.

But this ominous young rider does not exist.

After a total of four Moto2 victories, Fermin Aldeguer (18) cannot get out of his contract with the Speed-up team. A transfer to a Moto2 team would have required a transfer fee of 400,000 euros; if he had moved up to MotoGP, manager Héctor Faubel and Aldeguer would have had to buy themselves out with a rumoured sum of 1.5 million euros.

The two Spaniards declined with thanks. Aldeguer now wants to become Moto2 World Champion on the Boscoscuro machine in 2024 - and then sign with Pramac-Ducati for 2025 and 2026.

And the assumption that the young rider mentioned at Mooney VR46 could be Moto2 World Championship runner-up Tony Arbolino from the ELF Marc VDS team has not materialised.

"We are not the least bit worried about Tony, because a transfer fee would also be due for him. Besides, we won't give him away," explained Marc VDS team boss Marina Rossi. She then added: "There was no interest in him in this context either."

Anyone asking around in the future Pertamina Lubricants VR46-Ducati team will indeed be quickly reassured: Fabio Di Gianntonio has long since signed with the VR46 team. Because he is free, he is fast - and he is extremely grateful for this deal.

The 2024 MotoGP factory teams

Red Bull KTM (Brad Binder, Jack Miller)

Ducati Lenovo (Pecco Bagnaia, Enea Bastianini)

Monster Yamaha (Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins)

Aprilia Racing (Aleix Espargaró, Maverick Viñales)

Repsol Honda (Joan Mir, Luca Marini)

The 2024 customer teams

GASGAS Tech3 (Augusto Fernández, Pedro Acosta)

Prima Pramac Ducati (Jorge Martin, Franco Morbidelli)

RNF Aprilia (Miguel Oliveira, Raúl Fernández)

Pertamina VR46 Ducati (Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio Di Giannantonio)

Gresini Racing Ducati (Alex Márquez, Marc Márquez)

LCR Honda (Johann Zarco, Takaaki Nakagami)