Raúl Fernández (8th): World Cup fight changes nothing for me
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Raul Fernández rode the RNF-Aprilia to 8th place (+0.328 seconds) on Friday in Valencia, ahead of Aleix Espargaró and thus made it directly into Q2 on Saturday afternoon. The Spaniard appeared relaxed afterwards and spoke openly about the tactics.
"We are in Q2, that was the goal and this first goal of the weekend has been achieved. That's good for us." And the 2021 Moto2 runner-up knows: "We've been in Q2 more often than Q1 since Misano. My pace was good today."
"I felt very good with the used tyre. But I only had one chance in the time chase. The first tyre was a bit strange, so I only had one chance. With the other tyre I was one second faster. Saturday will be very important, we are all extremely close together here in terms of lap times," said Fernández. "We will give it a go. I want to keep going like this!"
Commenting on the fact that there were many crashes on the right flank on Friday, Fernández said. "It's strange. If I'm honest. Michelin did a good job. The tyres are bankable and safe on the right flank. The problem is the left side, we are at the limit here! The problem is that you have to manage it here. If you lose a bit of temperature in the tyre, it becomes a very sensitive thing."
But there was also praise for the track: "The grip on the newly tarmaced track was incredible, it has also improved in terms of the bumps; I really can't say anything bad here. It would be nice if all tracks were like this. I can say that it is safe."
Should the Aprilia rider be close to championship contenders Bagnaia or Martin in Sunday's race, Fernández announced: "It doesn't matter to me, nothing changes. They have a lot of pressure, I have nothing to lose. It's good for me, I want to give my maximum and show that we can compete. Of course, they have the pressure of not making any mistakes. It's a very interesting battle. But nothing has changed for me."
MotoGP result qualifying, Valencia (24.11.):
1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1:29.142 min
2nd Martin, Ducati, +0.147 sec
3. Zarco, Ducati, + 0.154
4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.253
5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.254
6th Binder, KTM, + 0.260
7. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.317
8. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.328
9th Miller, KTM, + 0.339
10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.429
11th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.431
12th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.472
13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.473
14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.633
15th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.659
16th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.860
17th Marini, Ducati, + 1.201
18th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.303
19th Rins, Honda, + 1.322
20th Savadori, Aprilia, + 1.653
21st Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.798
MotoGP result FP1, Valencia (24.11.):
1st Zarco, Ducati, 1:30.191 min
2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.187 sec
3rd Martin, Ducati, + 0.259
4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.299
5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.343
6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.365
7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.373
8. Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.376
9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.620
10th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.666
11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.683
12th Miller, KTM, + 0.710
13th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.778
14. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.855
15. Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.921
16th Brad Binder, KTM, + 1.061
17th Marini, Ducati, + 1.106
18th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.252
19th Rins, Honda, + 1.297
20th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.323
21st Mir, Honda, + 1.362
22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 1.806