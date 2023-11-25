Raúl Fernández (8th): World Cup fight changes nothing for me

CryptoDATA-Aprilia RNF rider Raul Fernández continues to stabilise, fighting his way into the top 10 on Friday in Valencia and thus once again making it directly into Q2 on Saturday.

Raul Fernández rode the RNF-Aprilia to 8th place (+0.328 seconds) on Friday in Valencia, ahead of Aleix Espargaró and thus made it directly into Q2 on Saturday afternoon. The Spaniard appeared relaxed afterwards and spoke openly about the tactics.

"We are in Q2, that was the goal and this first goal of the weekend has been achieved. That's good for us." And the 2021 Moto2 runner-up knows: "We've been in Q2 more often than Q1 since Misano. My pace was good today."

"I felt very good with the used tyre. But I only had one chance in the time chase. The first tyre was a bit strange, so I only had one chance. With the other tyre I was one second faster. Saturday will be very important, we are all extremely close together here in terms of lap times," said Fernández. "We will give it a go. I want to keep going like this!"

Commenting on the fact that there were many crashes on the right flank on Friday, Fernández said. "It's strange. If I'm honest. Michelin did a good job. The tyres are bankable and safe on the right flank. The problem is the left side, we are at the limit here! The problem is that you have to manage it here. If you lose a bit of temperature in the tyre, it becomes a very sensitive thing."

But there was also praise for the track: "The grip on the newly tarmaced track was incredible, it has also improved in terms of the bumps; I really can't say anything bad here. It would be nice if all tracks were like this. I can say that it is safe."

Should the Aprilia rider be close to championship contenders Bagnaia or Martin in Sunday's race, Fernández announced: "It doesn't matter to me, nothing changes. They have a lot of pressure, I have nothing to lose. It's good for me, I want to give my maximum and show that we can compete. Of course, they have the pressure of not making any mistakes. It's a very interesting battle. But nothing has changed for me."

MotoGP result qualifying, Valencia (24.11.):

1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1:29.142 min

2nd Martin, Ducati, +0.147 sec

3. Zarco, Ducati, + 0.154

4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.253

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.254

6th Binder, KTM, + 0.260

7. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.317

8. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.328

9th Miller, KTM, + 0.339

10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.429

11th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.431

12th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.472

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.473

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.633

15th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.659

16th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.860

17th Marini, Ducati, + 1.201

18th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.303

19th Rins, Honda, + 1.322

20th Savadori, Aprilia, + 1.653

21st Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.798

MotoGP result FP1, Valencia (24.11.):

1st Zarco, Ducati, 1:30.191 min

2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.187 sec

3rd Martin, Ducati, + 0.259

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.299

5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.343

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.365

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.373

8. Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.376

9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.620

10th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.666

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.683

12th Miller, KTM, + 0.710

13th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.778

14. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.855

15. Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.921

16th Brad Binder, KTM, + 1.061

17th Marini, Ducati, + 1.106

18th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.252

19th Rins, Honda, + 1.297

20th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.323

21st Mir, Honda, + 1.362

22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 1.806