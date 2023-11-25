Aleíx Espargaró: Qualifying yes, race no
In Friday practice at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, the limping Aprilia star Aleix Espargaró secured an astonishing tenth place, losing only four tenths of a second to his team-mate Maverick Viñales, who had set the fastest time of the day.
Nevertheless, Espargaró's prognosis for the rest of the weekend was gloomy. "It will be impossible to contest the race. Qualifying is a different story, it's fun and it's all about a fast lap. But I can't see the race," he sighed in view of the 27-lap distance scheduled for Sunday. "I'm in a lot of pain and I'm sad and disappointed. I've had injections for the pain, but they only work in the muscle tissue, not at the fracture site itself. And if I put pressure on the leg while riding and thus also on the fracture site, the body sounds the alarm. We still have an idea for Saturday, but as things stand at the moment, I'm 99 per cent sure that I won't be able to do more than 4 or 5 laps in a row. The bike is good, but I don't have the necessary energy."
This also led to a crash in training, in which he lost control of the front wheel in the first corner of the track, a fast left-hander. "Because of the injury, I involuntarily try to stay on the bike more than hang next to it, and to compensate for this unfavourable position, I'm harder on the brakes. The result is a crash - and that I'm just not riding well overall."
Espargaró looked tired, not only because of his injury, but also because of a season that was like a marathon. "After the Misano Grand Prix, where Dani Pedrosa took fourth place twice, I sat in his motorhome. He gave me his helmet and we chatted about MotoGP for two hours. He said: "With the programme he was following these days, he would have retired from the world championship much earlier, it was not sustainable in the long term," said Espargaró.
Aleix was referring not only to the total number of Grand Prix races, which now stands at 22, but also to the weekend programme itself. "On Saturday we have three sessions, and when the sprint is over, we have press, TV, Dorna sends us to the stands to wave to the fans, Aprilia sends me to autograph sessions, my helmet brand Kabuto does the same, then we have a meeting with the technicians, at nine we have dinner, then I go to the physiotherapist, and the Grand Prix is the next day. That's what's not sustainable in the long term."
Nevertheless, he will of course continue. "I'm passionate about MotoGP, I'm passionate about Aprilia and I'm still having fun. But that doesn't mean that it hasn't become much more difficult than before," emphasised Aleix.
Aleix was also delighted with his team-mate Viñales' best time in Friday practice. "I'm happy for Maverick and I would be happy for him if he could finish this season with his first win for Aprilia. That would be fantastic!"
And on Saturday morning it became clear: Joan Mir will not get back on his Repsol Honda on Saturday and Sunday after Friday's crash.
MotoGP result qualifying, Valencia (24.11.):
1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1:29.142 min
2nd Martin, Ducati, +0.147 sec
3. Zarco, Ducati, + 0.154
4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.253
5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.254
6th Binder, KTM, + 0.260
7. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.317
8. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.328
9th Miller, KTM, + 0.339
10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.429
11th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.431
12th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.472
13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.473
14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.633
15th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.659
16th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.860
17th Marini, Ducati, + 1.201
18th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.303
19th Rins, Honda, + 1.322
20th Savadori, Aprilia, + 1.653
21st Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.798
MotoGP result FP1, Valencia (24.11.):
1st Zarco, Ducati, 1:30.191 min
2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.187 sec
3rd Martin, Ducati, + 0.259
4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.299
5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.343
6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.365
7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.373
8. Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.376
9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.620
10th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.666
11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.683
12th Miller, KTM, + 0.710
13th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.778
14. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.855
15. Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.921
16th Brad Binder, KTM, + 1.061
17th Marini, Ducati, + 1.106
18th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.252
19th Rins, Honda, + 1.297
20th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.323
21st Mir, Honda, + 1.362
22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 1.806