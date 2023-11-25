Aleíx Espargaró: Qualifying yes, race no

After the first practice sessions at the MotoGP season finale in Valencia, Aleíx Espargaró was dejected: the injections are not helping, the pain in his broken left fibula is too severe for a full race distance.

In Friday practice at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, the limping Aprilia star Aleix Espargaró secured an astonishing tenth place, losing only four tenths of a second to his team-mate Maverick Viñales, who had set the fastest time of the day.

Nevertheless, Espargaró's prognosis for the rest of the weekend was gloomy. "It will be impossible to contest the race. Qualifying is a different story, it's fun and it's all about a fast lap. But I can't see the race," he sighed in view of the 27-lap distance scheduled for Sunday. "I'm in a lot of pain and I'm sad and disappointed. I've had injections for the pain, but they only work in the muscle tissue, not at the fracture site itself. And if I put pressure on the leg while riding and thus also on the fracture site, the body sounds the alarm. We still have an idea for Saturday, but as things stand at the moment, I'm 99 per cent sure that I won't be able to do more than 4 or 5 laps in a row. The bike is good, but I don't have the necessary energy."

This also led to a crash in training, in which he lost control of the front wheel in the first corner of the track, a fast left-hander. "Because of the injury, I involuntarily try to stay on the bike more than hang next to it, and to compensate for this unfavourable position, I'm harder on the brakes. The result is a crash - and that I'm just not riding well overall."

Espargaró looked tired, not only because of his injury, but also because of a season that was like a marathon. "After the Misano Grand Prix, where Dani Pedrosa took fourth place twice, I sat in his motorhome. He gave me his helmet and we chatted about MotoGP for two hours. He said: "With the programme he was following these days, he would have retired from the world championship much earlier, it was not sustainable in the long term," said Espargaró.

Aleix was referring not only to the total number of Grand Prix races, which now stands at 22, but also to the weekend programme itself. "On Saturday we have three sessions, and when the sprint is over, we have press, TV, Dorna sends us to the stands to wave to the fans, Aprilia sends me to autograph sessions, my helmet brand Kabuto does the same, then we have a meeting with the technicians, at nine we have dinner, then I go to the physiotherapist, and the Grand Prix is the next day. That's what's not sustainable in the long term."

Nevertheless, he will of course continue. "I'm passionate about MotoGP, I'm passionate about Aprilia and I'm still having fun. But that doesn't mean that it hasn't become much more difficult than before," emphasised Aleix.

Aleix was also delighted with his team-mate Viñales' best time in Friday practice. "I'm happy for Maverick and I would be happy for him if he could finish this season with his first win for Aprilia. That would be fantastic!"

And on Saturday morning it became clear: Joan Mir will not get back on his Repsol Honda on Saturday and Sunday after Friday's crash.

MotoGP result qualifying, Valencia (24.11.):

1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1:29.142 min

2nd Martin, Ducati, +0.147 sec

3. Zarco, Ducati, + 0.154

4th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.253

5th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.254

6th Binder, KTM, + 0.260

7. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.317

8. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.328

9th Miller, KTM, + 0.339

10th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.429

11th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.431

12th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.472

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.473

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.633

15th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.659

16th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.860

17th Marini, Ducati, + 1.201

18th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.303

19th Rins, Honda, + 1.322

20th Savadori, Aprilia, + 1.653

21st Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 1.798

MotoGP result FP1, Valencia (24.11.):

1st Zarco, Ducati, 1:30.191 min

2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.187 sec

3rd Martin, Ducati, + 0.259

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.299

5th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.343

6th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.365

7th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.373

8. Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.376

9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.620

10th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.666

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.683

12th Miller, KTM, + 0.710

13th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.778

14. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.855

15. Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.921

16th Brad Binder, KTM, + 1.061

17th Marini, Ducati, + 1.106

18th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.252

19th Rins, Honda, + 1.297

20th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 1.323

21st Mir, Honda, + 1.362

22nd Savadori, Aprilia, + 1.806