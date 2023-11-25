Álex Rins (LCR Honda): Still only half fit
Álex Rins has his historic victory in Texas, the only one of the year for the struggling Honda squad, to his name, but after breaking his leg in Mugello, the Catalan rider's season became a path of suffering characterised by long periods out of action and failed comeback attempts.
The last of these so far took place in Australia - with the result that Rins was x-rayed in Melbourne due to severe pain in his damaged lower left leg and flown straight to Madrid, where he had to undergo another operation.
Now, in Valencia, the future Yamaha factory rider wants to bid farewell to LCR Honda with a worthy performance. "I've been working as hard as possible over the last few weeks towards this Grand Prix," said Rins, revealing that it could take until March or April 2024 for the injuries to fully heal.
"On a scale of 1 to 10, where 10 means complete wellbeing on the bike, I'm at 5 or 6. Compared to the Australian GP, I'm feeling much better. But the others had a full race programme and they go into the corners with the corresponding confidence. I'm struggling to find the right references and the optimum braking points."
Like many of his colleagues, Rins was also a victim of a crash in Valencia on Friday. "It's difficult to explain why I slipped. The lap times were good, the tyres were up to temperature, my speed and my lines were no different to the lap before," he wondered. "The only thing I noticed was the dirt on the track. The tarmac itself has good grip, but the track is dusty. As soon as you deviate a little from the line, you notice how the front wheel wants to fold in!"
MotoGP result Q2, Valencia (25/11):
1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1:28.931 min
2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.092 sec
3rd Zarco, Ducati, + 0.213
4th Miller, KTM, + 0.230
5th Binder, KTM, + 0.240
6th Martin, Ducati, + 0.251
7th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.292
8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.330
9th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.344
10. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.507
11. Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.579
12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.866
The rest of the grid:
13th Augusto Fernández, KTM
14th Bastianini, Ducati
15th Quartararo, Yamaha
16th Nakagami, Honda
17th Marini, Ducati
18th Pol Espargaró, KTM
19th Morbidelli, Yamaha
20th Rins, Honda
21st Savadori, Aprilia