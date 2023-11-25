Álex Rins (LCR Honda): Still only half fit

Since finishing 19th on the first day of practice, Álex Rins has realised that he won't be tearing up any trees at the MotoGP season finale in Valencia. He finished in penultimate place in qualifying.

Álex Rins has his historic victory in Texas, the only one of the year for the struggling Honda squad, to his name, but after breaking his leg in Mugello, the Catalan rider's season became a path of suffering characterised by long periods out of action and failed comeback attempts.

The last of these so far took place in Australia - with the result that Rins was x-rayed in Melbourne due to severe pain in his damaged lower left leg and flown straight to Madrid, where he had to undergo another operation.

Now, in Valencia, the future Yamaha factory rider wants to bid farewell to LCR Honda with a worthy performance. "I've been working as hard as possible over the last few weeks towards this Grand Prix," said Rins, revealing that it could take until March or April 2024 for the injuries to fully heal.

"On a scale of 1 to 10, where 10 means complete wellbeing on the bike, I'm at 5 or 6. Compared to the Australian GP, I'm feeling much better. But the others had a full race programme and they go into the corners with the corresponding confidence. I'm struggling to find the right references and the optimum braking points."

Like many of his colleagues, Rins was also a victim of a crash in Valencia on Friday. "It's difficult to explain why I slipped. The lap times were good, the tyres were up to temperature, my speed and my lines were no different to the lap before," he wondered. "The only thing I noticed was the dirt on the track. The tarmac itself has good grip, but the track is dusty. As soon as you deviate a little from the line, you notice how the front wheel wants to fold in!"

MotoGP result Q2, Valencia (25/11):

1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1:28.931 min

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.092 sec

3rd Zarco, Ducati, + 0.213

4th Miller, KTM, + 0.230

5th Binder, KTM, + 0.240

6th Martin, Ducati, + 0.251

7th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.292

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.330

9th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.344

10. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.507

11. Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.579

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.866



The rest of the grid:

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM

14th Bastianini, Ducati

15th Quartararo, Yamaha

16th Nakagami, Honda

17th Marini, Ducati

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM

19th Morbidelli, Yamaha

20th Rins, Honda

21st Savadori, Aprilia