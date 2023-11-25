Official: Luca Marini leaves the VR46 Racing Team

On Saturday morning, the Mooney VR46 Racing Team confirmed that Luca Marini will contest his last race for the Rossi squad in Valencia. The official announcement of his HRC deal is now only a matter of time.

VR46 Team Director Alessio "Uccio" Salucci has now officially announced for the first time what has long been an open secret: Luca Marini will leave his brother Valentino Rossi's team at the end of the season, with whom "Maro" won six GP victories in the Moto2 class and was also runner-up in the 2020 World Championship. His highlights in the MotoGP class this season include two pole positions and two podiums.

"Luca is a professional like few others, a technician, a rider whose passion for the sport comes first and a hard worker," said Uccio in recognition. "We are sorry to let him go, he will be a tough opponent in the future. But an opportunity like this is too important not to take it. I wish him all the best on behalf of the whole team!"

Marini himself had this to say about the upcoming farewell: "I have spent a large part of my World Championship career with this team, many of the most important moments of my sporting career are linked to this group. We have grown together and achieved a lot."

"I thought a lot before making this decision and weighed up the new challenges I will be taking on," continued the 26-year-old Italian. "I'm leaving a fantastic team that has contributed to my sporting development and technical understanding. Now it's time to dedicate myself to my new path with enthusiasm, without forgetting what has been, but with my eyes set on the future."

The official confirmations of Marini's Repsol Honda deal and the signing of Qatar winner Fabio Di Giannantonio as Lucas' successor at VR46 are still pending.