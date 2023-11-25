Valencia Q1: Best time for Bagnaia ahead of Alex Márquez

In the first qualifying session 1 on Saturday from 10.50am, numerous prominent MotoGP aces were at the start, fighting for the first two places and thus for a place in Q2 - Bastianini, Alex Márquez, Quartararo, Morbidelli and Bagnaia. The Frenchman only had a serviceable M1 in the pits as he had crashed in turn 10 during free practice.

The first fastest time was set by Alex Márquez in 1'29.483 min. He took Bagnaia as a reference, who immediately improved his Friday time and settled in second place with 1'29.498 min. He was only 0.015 seconds slower than the Gresini Ducati rider. Augusto Fernández was 3rd ahead of Quartararo, Pol Espargaró, Bastianini and Nakagami as well as Morbidelli before the second run was started.

World championship leader Bagnaia then took the lead with a 1:20.185 min ahead of Alex Márquez, who was now 0.011 sec behind. The Lenovo Ducati star then improved to 1:29.054 min, setting a new all-time lap record.

MotoGP Q1 result, 25/11/2023

1st Bagnaia, Ducati, 1:29.054

2nd Alex Márquez, Ducati, +0.142

3rd Augusto Fernández, KTM, +0.179

4th Bastianini, Ducati, + 0.335

5th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.559

6th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.810

7th Marini, Ducati, + 0.847

8th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.899

9th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.991

10th Rins, Honda, + 1.203

11th Savadori, Aprilia, + 1.990

Did not start: Joan Mir, Honda