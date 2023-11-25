Valencia Q2: Pole for Viñales, Bagnaia ahead of Martin

In the MotoGP finale in Valencia, an Aprilia is on pole position with Maverick Viñales. In the world championship battle, Ducati works rider Pecco Bagnaia secured the better starting position despite a diversion via Q1.

World championship leader Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia completed the compulsory task in Qualifying 1 and confidently secured his Q2 ticket with a time of 1:29.054 minutes. However, Bagnaia started the decisive second qualifying session, in which grid positions 1 to 12 are awarded, on a four-lap old rear tyre after the Q1 diversions.

His title rival Jorge Martin already proved his ability to react in the pit lane when he quickly intercepted a tear-off disc from Marc Márquez, which almost flew into the air intake of his GP23.

Red Bull KTM factory rider Brad Binder set the fastest Q2 time with a 1:29.171 min, with Martin just 0.011 sec behind in second place. Brad's team-mate Jack Miller was third, 0.099 seconds behind.

However, the decision was only made in the final six minutes: Bagnaia immediately set a new intermediate best time of 1'29.167s on his first fresh soft rear tyre of the session, and the defending champion added a 1'29.023s on his second lap.

However, the first 1:28 time on the 4.005 kilometre Circuit Ricardo Tormo was set by Aprilia works rider Maverick Viñales, who stormed to pole position!

Martin was on course for the fastest time at one point - closely followed by Marc Márquez, who almost touched him in turn 9 when the Pramac Ducati rider went a little wide. The world championship runner-up lost time and had to attack again - and Marc Márquez crashed while trying to keep up with his favourite rider!

Alex Márquez caused another yellow phase, but there was still a minute left on the clock - but Martin was unable to improve, as he also had to abort his last flying lap after a mistake in turn 4. As a result, the "Martinator" had to settle for 6th place on the grid, while Bagnaia held on to 2nd place.

Johann Zarco completes the front row of the grid for the finale and his last appearance as a Ducati rider, followed by the Red Bull-KTM duo of Miller and Binder, with the South African recording a crash in the finish.

Only 21 riders will be on the grid: For Repsol Honda works rider Joan Mir, the season finale is over early after his crash on Friday morning. After a medical check on Saturday morning and consultation with his team, it was clear that he would recover in view of the test on Tuesday.

MotoGP result Q2, Valencia (25/11):

1st Viñales, Aprilia, 1'28.931 min

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.092 sec

3rd Zarco, Ducati, + 0.213

4th Miller, KTM, + 0.230

5th Binder, KTM, + 0.240

6th Martin, Ducati, + 0.251

7th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.292

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.330

9th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.344

10. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.507

11. Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.579

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.866



The rest of the grid:

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM

14th Bastianini, Ducati

15th Quartararo, Yamaha

16th Nakagami, Honda

17th Marini, Ducati

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM

19th Morbidelli, Yamaha

20th Rins, Honda

21st Savadori, Aprilia