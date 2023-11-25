Valencia: Sprint win for Martin, Marc Márquez third

Aprilia factory rider Maverick Viñales set off from pole position, but the focus was on Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia: The Ducati factory rider started the final Tissot Sprint of the season from second on the grid with a 21-point lead over Jorge Martin (6th on the grid) and thus had a match point.

This is how the sprint went:

Start: Bagnaia takes the lead, but pole man Viñales pushes past again in turn 2 and takes 1st place, with Martin in 3rd.



Lap 1: Martin attacks his title rival right away - Binder and Marc Márquez benefit from this, both overtaking. Bagnaia finishes the first lap only fifth behind Martin. Bastianini is six seconds behind at the back of the field.



Lap 2: Viñales leads by 0.8 seconds ahead of Binder, Martin and Marc Márquez. A further 0.7 seconds behind is Bagnaia ahead of Quartararo, Bezzecchi and Diggia.



Lap 3: Viñales only 0.5 sec ahead of the chasing trio, with Quartararo putting Bagnaia under pressure.



Lap 4: Bezzecchi moves into 6th place ahead of Quartararo in turn 1, but he counters in turn 4.



Lap 5: At the front, Binder, Martin and Marc Márquez are close to Viñales. Quartararo crashes in turn 6 while trying to overtake Bagnaia. There is already a gap of two seconds between the top four and the world championship leader.



Lap 6: Binder shows up next to Viñales, who fends off the attacks.



Lap 7: Binder finds a way past Viñales and takes over first place, with Marc Márquez close behind, trying to pass Martin on the inside but failing to get past.



Lap 8: At the start-finish line, Martin pushes past Viñales to take 2nd place. The Aprilia rider loses another place to Marc Márquez, but a small gap to the top 2 opens up. And Martin also catches Binder in turn 10, who goes a little wide, and takes the lead!



9th lap: Martin leads by 0.4 seconds ahead of Binder. Another 0.6 sec behind is Marc Márquez, who in turn has shaken off Viñales. Bagnaia is closing in with Diggia in tow!



Lap 10: Di Giannantonio hangs on to the rear of the fifth-placed world championship leader, but does not dare to make a manoeuvre.



11th lap: Martin's lead is slightly reduced, he is still 0.3 seconds ahead of Binder. Bagnaia is again 0.7 sec behind Viñales (4th) and Diggia continues to hang on to the rear.



12th lap: Binder doesn't give up, but can't quite catch up with Martin, who continues to lead. Marc Márquez rides towards a safe third place.



Last lap: Martin wins ahead of Binder and Marc Márquez. Bagnaia's (5th) lead melts to 14 points.

Result MotoGP Sprint, Valencia (25.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdn

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.190 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2.122

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 3.106

5th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.253

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.400

7th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4.502

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 5.578

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 5.910

10. Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 6.095

11. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 7.674

12th Miller, KTM, + 8.098

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 9.513

14th Marini, Ducati, + 10.887

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 11.943

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +12.453

17th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.599

18th Nakagami, Honda, + 13.787

19th Rins, Honda, + 20.378

20th Savadori, Aprilia, + 25.017

MotoGP World Championship standings after 38 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 442 points. 2. Martin 428. 3. Bezzecchi 329. 4. Binder 277. 5. Zarco 205. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Marini 194. 8. Viñales 198. 9. Alex Márquez 167. 10. Quartararo 167. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 138. 13. Marc Márquez 96. 14. Morbidelli 93. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 675 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 357. 3. Aprilia 215. 4. Yamaha 187. 5. Honda 181.