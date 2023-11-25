Fabio Quartararo (crash): "Enjoyed four laps very much"

Fabio Quartararo crashed his Yamaha into the gravel in the last MotoGP sprint of the year after a brilliant first lap and spoke afterwards about the disadvantages with his bike and the good feeling in Valencia.

Fabio Quartararo only picked up bruises instead of points in the Valencia sprint race on Saturday. The 2021 MotoGP World Champion was battling for a top five place in the short-distance race at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo when he crashed into the gravel on lap 5.

"It's all good," said the Frenchman, who was battling for fifth place with Bagnaia at the time of the crash. "I enjoyed these four laps more than any other sprint race this season. I had a good start, I felt good. I hope we can build up that feeling again on Sunday. Maybe we can make it into the top five or even better."

Quartararo lost P9 in the championship standings to Alex Márquez. "You can see that we are on the pace. The problem is qualifying and also acceleration," emphasised the Yamaha factory rider. "Unfortunately, we can't always set off like we did today. It always costs us positions. But today was a positive day. Bezzecchi overtook me and I was able to overtake him again. I felt great and I hope to do the same tomorrow."

Then "El Diablo" confessed with a grin: "I almost expected the crash. I ran over the bike from the first corner. I was on the limit from turn 1. But I've never been from P15 to P6 in one lap. I wanted to bring it home and I felt that I was much faster than Pecco. But it was really difficult to overtake cleanly. I have nothing to lose now on Sunday, a lot depends on the start and I hope we can get a good result. The way I rode today was great. Even if I'm not fighting for the win, nobody can say that I'm not fighting. Pecco was in front of me and I had Bezzecchi on my back wheel."

Regarding Sunday and the upcoming title decision, Fabio said: "I'm not worried about the fight for the world title. The important thing is that we focus on ourselves. I'm not interested in whether Pecco or Jorge wins."

Regarding the work at Yamaha, he says: "The attitude is already changing at Yamaha. I don't know how long it will take. I also don't expect us to be fighting for the title as early as 2024. I have to be objective about that - if you look at where we are coming from. But I think we can be much closer. I can see exactly where we are losing ground, but it's difficult for the engineers to realise that."

Result MotoGP Sprint, Valencia (25.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdn in 19:38.827 min

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.190 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2.122

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 3.106

5th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.253

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.400

7th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4.502

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 5.578

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 5.910

10. Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 6.095

11. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 7.674

12th Miller, KTM, + 8.098

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 9.513

14th Marini, Ducati, + 10.887

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 11.943

16th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +12.453

17th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.599

18th Nakagami, Honda, + 13.787

19th Rins, Honda, + 20.378

20th Savadori, Aprilia, + 25.017

- Quartararo, Yamaha, 9 laps down

MotoGP World Championship standings after 38 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 442 points. 2. Martin 428. 3. Bezzecchi 329. 4. Binder 277. 5. Zarco 205. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Viñales 198. 8. Marini 194. 9. Alex Márquez 167. 10. Quartararo 167. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 138. 13. Marc Márquez 96. 14. Morbidelli 93. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 675 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 357. 3. Aprilia 215. 4. Yamaha 187. 5. Honda 181.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 633 points (world champion). 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 536. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 523. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 440. 5. Aprilia Racing 396. 6. Gresini Racing 305. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 260. 8. Repsol Honda 122. 9. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 10. LCR Honda 112. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 93.