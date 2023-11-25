Luca Marini: "A new era of my life begins"

Apart from a tyre pressure offence, Luca Marini's sprint performance at the MotoGP finale in Valencia naturally provided much less to talk about than his imminent change of manufacturer.

The Mooney VR46 team officially confirmed on Saturday morning that Luca Marini will contest his last race for the Rossi squad this weekend. However, the announcement of his Repsol Honda deal is still a long time coming. Until then, Valentino Rossi's brother is also not commenting on his future, which has long been an open secret. "We're waiting for the second announcement," he replied with a grin when asked about his meagre 14th place in the sprint.

Because his tyre pressure was below the minimum limit for the second time this season, Marini - just like Franco Morbidelli - received a 3-second penalty, which dropped him back to 17th place. However, as only the top 9 scored points in the sprint anyway, the damage was limited.

At least "Maro" said this much about his change: "I had a fantastic time with the VR46 team, we experienced the best moments of my career together. I believe that a new era is now beginning in my life and my career. I hope and I want to achieve much better results and fight at the top. We will see what we can do in the future."

The impending farewell can be felt a little more in the pits, he said. "There are more hugs and more emotions, but once I'm on the track, it's something completely different. What is certain is that we will enjoy it on Sunday evening," added Luca.

The 26-year-old Italian assured that the constant questions about his future do not interfere with his focus either. "It's been like this for a few races now and it makes no difference to me. I like the fact that the spotlight is on me. It's great that you're all listening to me. I hope I'm interesting and we can enjoy our job," he smiled in his well-attended press conference at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo Media Centre. "I like to share my feelings and feedback with all of you. Even if I have to talk about difficult or unpleasant topics, I will do my best to give a good answer."

It has not yet been officially confirmed who will take his place in the future Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team, but the managers of the Rossi squad are in agreement with Qatar winner Fabio Di Giannantonio.

Did "Vale" ask his brother who he would appoint as his successor? "No, that's something for them to decide," Luca waved it off. "I don't want to get involved, also because I'm leaving the team in November, which isn't easy for them. But I know that they will make the best possible decision. Because Vale is a very intelligent person."

Result MotoGP Sprint, Valencia (25.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdn in 19:38.827 min

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.190 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2.122

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 3.106

5th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.253

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.400

7th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4.502

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 5.578

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 5.910

10. Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 6.095

11. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 7.674

12th Miller, KTM, + 8.098

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 9.513

14th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +12.453

15th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.599

16th Nakagami, Honda, + 13.787

17th Marini*, Ducati, + 13.887

18th Morbidelli*, Yamaha, + 14.943

19th Rins, Honda, + 20.378

20th Savadori, Aprilia, + 25.017

- Quartararo, Yamaha, 9 laps down



*= 3-second penalty (tyre pressure offence)

MotoGP World Championship standings after 38 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 442 points. 2. Martin 428. 3. Bezzecchi 329. 4. Binder 277. 5. Zarco 205. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Viñales 198. 8. Marini 194. 9. Alex Márquez 167. 10. Quartararo 167. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 138. 13. Marc Márquez 96. 14. Morbidelli 93. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 675 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 357. 3. Aprilia 215. 4. Yamaha 187. 5. Honda 181.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 633 points (world champion). 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 536. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 523. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 440. 5. Aprilia Racing 396. 6. Gresini Racing 305. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 260. 8. Repsol Honda 122. 9. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 10. LCR Honda 112. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 93.