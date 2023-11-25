Marc Márquez (Honda/3rd): "Overwhelmed by emotions"

Marc Márquez already suspected after seventh place in qualifying on Friday that he could fight for the podium in the Valencia sprint, and he was prepared to risk a lot for it. "You know me," he said. "I'm only thinking about the next day, not Tuesday," he said on Friday. He was alluding to the highly anticipated first appearance with the Gresini-Ducati at the first day of winter testing.

In fact, the Repsol Honda star really put his foot down right after the start of the 13-lap sprint race. He stormed from ninth on the grid behind Viñales and Binder to third place on the first lap, stayed in the top four throughout and finished third behind Martin and Binder. Marc made no secret of his third place in a sprint this year after Portimão and India that he was overcome with emotion when he was on the last lap of the race and was then allowed to climb onto the podium.

"I tried to control myself and my emotions," reported the Honda star. "But I can't deny it: When I stood on the podium and saw all the faces of my team, because they are my people and always will be, the emotions ran away with me. Okay, it was just a sprint race... But I'm trying to give 100 per cent this weekend. I was disappointed, but unfortunately I was disappointed after qualifying, because ninth place on the grid will be a clear disadvantage, especially tomorrow. But a result like today is the best reward for all the people who have helped and supported me at Honda over eleven years. Without them I would never have been able to realise my dreams."

Last week in Qatar, Marc said it was pointless trying to overtake Jorge Martin as it was only 10th place at stake, but today in the sprint he stubbornly battled with the title contender to secure his ninth sprint win of the year. Was Márquez not worried that he might jeopardise his compatriot's title chances?

Márquez: "Yes, because every rider rides his own race. I remember past Grand Prix where I was fighting for the title, for example once in Phillip Island. There I had a lot of black tyre marks on the leathers from my opponents, Zarco was one of my rivals there. In the sprint in Doha, I didn't attack Pecco at the start and at the end I left Jorge Martin in peace because there was no podium in sight. I didn't have the rhythm or the pace. Today I had the speed, I knew I could finish on the podium. I lost time behind Viñales, but then I made up time against Martin and Binder. But I admit that I gave up on the last lap. Because I realised that I was already too far behind. In addition, my emotions got the better of me in the helmet. I thought 3rd place was enough. But tomorrow I will attack again with similar vigour."

Result MotoGP Sprint, Valencia (25.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdn in 19:38.827 min

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.190 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2.122

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 3.106

5th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.253

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.400

7th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4.502

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 5.578

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 5.910

10. Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 6.095

11. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 7.674

12th Miller, KTM, + 8.098

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 9.513

14th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +12.453

15th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.599

16th Nakagami, Honda, + 13.787

17th Marini*, Ducati, + 13.887

18th Morbidelli*, Yamaha, + 14.943

19th Rins, Honda, + 20.378

20th Savadori, Aprilia, + 25.017

- Quartararo, Yamaha, 9 laps down



*= 3-second penalty (tyre pressure offence)

MotoGP World Championship standings after 38 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 442 points. 2. Martin 428. 3. Bezzecchi 329. 4. Binder 277. 5. Zarco 205. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Viñales 198. 8. Marini 194. 9. Alex Márquez 167. 10. Quartararo 167. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 138. 13. Marc Márquez 96. 14. Morbidelli 93. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 675 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 357. 3. Aprilia 215. 4. Yamaha 187. 5. Honda 181.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 633 points (world champion). 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 536. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 523. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 440. 5. Aprilia Racing 396. 6. Gresini Racing 305. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 260. 8. Repsol Honda 122. 9. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 10. LCR Honda 112. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 93.