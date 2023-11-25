Maverick Viñales (4th): "Better positioned than us"

After pole position and a strong opening phase, Maverick Viñales dropped back to fourth place in the MotoGP sprint in Valencia. The Aprilia factory rider saw the reason for this in his tyre choice.

Maverick Viñales managed to claim his first pole position since the 2021 Assen GP with a new all-time lap record of 1:28.931 minutes at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo on Saturday morning.

Thanks to changes to the clutch of his RS-GP23, the Aprilia works rider's start to the 13-lap sprint race in the afternoon also went much better than in previous Grand Prix races. "Yes, it's true, my start was better because I was able to dose the power well," confirmed "Top Gun", who only allowed Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia to get through. "His overtaking manoeuvre didn't surprise me, because their bike is much lower, which allows them to put more power on the road," said the Spaniard, shrugging his shoulders as he commented on the manoeuvre.

Viñales stayed in first position for six laps and confidently fended off the attacks of KTM factory star Brad Binder. But from the middle of the race, the 25-time GP winner began to fall back and eventually had to settle for fourth place, 3.106 seconds behind winner Jorge Martin (Pramac Ducati). "The choice of rear tyre didn't play into our hands," he admitted afterwards and added: "I thought that I could make the difference with the medium tyre. But what I showed was the maximum."

Alongside Bagnaia and Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Ducati), the 28-year-old was the only rider who had opted for the medium tyre compound, while the top three had opted for the soft rear tyre. "The first lap was very good. But the riders with the soft tyre were better positioned than us. I lost time in the long corners in particular. That was strange, because normally the medium tyre is the better choice in such situations," said Viñales.

The pole-setter, who is eyeing his first Aprilia victory in the last GP of the 2023 season, concluded: "We will probably use the soft tyre on Sunday, but I'm not sure yet. The situation is really strange." Nevertheless, he emphasised: "We have no regrets, as it was the best choice for us."

Result MotoGP Sprint, Valencia (25.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdn in 19:38.827 min

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.190 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2.122

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 3.106

5th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.253

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.400

7th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4.502

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 5.578

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 5.910

10. Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 6.095

11. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 7.674

12th Miller, KTM, + 8.098

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 9.513

14th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +12.453

15th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.599

16th Nakagami, Honda, + 13.787

17th Marini*, Ducati, + 13.887

18th Morbidelli*, Yamaha, + 14.943

19th Rins, Honda, + 20.378

20th Savadori, Aprilia, + 25.017

- Quartararo, Yamaha, 9 laps down



*= 3-second penalty (tyre pressure offence)



MotoGP World Championship standings after 38 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 442 points. 2. Martin 428. 3. Bezzecchi 329. 4. Binder 277. 5. Zarco 205. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Viñales 198. 8. Marini 194. 9. Alex Márquez 167. 10. Quartararo 167. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 138. 13. Marc Márquez 96. 14. Morbidelli 93. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 675 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 357. 3. Aprilia 215. 4. Yamaha 187. 5. Honda 181.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 633 points (world champion). 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 536. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 523. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 440. 5. Aprilia Racing 396. 6. Gresini Racing 305. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 260. 8. Repsol Honda 122. 9. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 10. LCR Honda 112. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 93.