Brad Binder (KTM): "Jorge was a little too fast"

Red Bull KTM factory rider Brad Binder gave the Ducati armada a real run for their money in the Valencia sprint. He split a new carbon chassis in two in the sprint after a crash.

Brad Binder has already secured two victories and five second places in the 18 sprint races this year, and time and again the strong South African is the only Ducati opponent capable of blasting the armada from Borgo Panigale. It was clear to see time and again that the Ducati has more edge grip when accelerating, but the Red Bull-KTM factory rider does not hang his head and does not quarrel with fate. What needs to happen for him to win tomorrow? "Fucking try harder," said the great fighter. That means in printable German: "I have to try harder."

"Yeah, it was a pretty decent day today," Brad realised. "I can't complain. I managed a really good first run. But in the second run the front tyre didn't feel so good. I think I got the best out of it in the first exit. I then split my bike in two in the crash and destroyed it. That was not ideal."

"But everything was okay again in the afternoon sprint. But it was still a chaotic day, because I locked the front wheel while braking on the way to the grid, I almost crashed again, which messed up my start a bit. But it got better afterwards. I'm glad that I made it onto the podium."

Did Brad pay particular attention in the fights against Jorge and Pecco? "To be honest, I slowed myself down when braking into turn 2. So I lost the positions that I had gained. Jorge then overtook Pecco in turn 11, both were carried out and I thanked him for that. Then I pushed hard and tried to catch Maverick. It took me two laps to overtake him. But once I had passed him, I really stepped on the gas and almost went off in turn 11 when I hurtled over the kerbs. In the end, I finished second. Yes, a relatively good day."

Brad Binder took no notice of Jorge Martin's world championship situation. "I had no other intention than to catch him. But he was a bit too fast. Shit happens. And I only think about Jorge and Pecco's world championship situation when the journalists ask me about it..."