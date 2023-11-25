Pecco Bagnaia: Tyre choice messed up, opportunity missed

Pecco Bagnaia already had a match point in Valencia on Saturday afternoon, but the MotoGP World Championship will only be decided on Sunday. The Ducati factory rider's lead dwindled to 14 points after finishing fifth in the sprint.

After an arduous Friday, Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia seemed to have turned the tide in his favour on Saturday morning when he finished second on the front row of the grid after a diversion via Q1. His title rival Jorge Martin, on the other hand, had to make do with 6th place on the grid.

In the last Tissot Sprint of the season, Bagnaia entered the first corner in the lead, but then dropped back to fifth place in just one lap. Because Fabio Quartararo retired from the race with a crash and Fabio Di Giannantonio refrained from a manoeuvre against his brand colleague ("He was very careful," admitted Bagnaia himself), the world championship leader also took fifth place to the finish. However, as his challenger from the Prima Pramac Racing Team took the maximum with his ninth sprint win, Pecco's lead dwindled to 14 points.

"We simply messed up the tyre choice," said the Ducati factory rider, explaining his difficulties. "This time it was a normal tyre. The thing is that we didn't make the right choice of tyre. I think the soft tyre would have been better today. But we opted for the medium rear tyre because I had a really great feeling with it in the morning. I expected more - and everyone else who started with the medium tyre said the same, including Viñales. The soft was a bit better and we made a mistake. It's a shame because we missed a good opportunity to score more points for tomorrow. But we have to stay calm."

In fact, there was disagreement about the tyre choice: The twelve riders with soft rear tyres included sprint winner Martin, Brad Binder, Marc Márquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio. In addition to Bagnaia, pole-setter Maverick Viñales, Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio Quartararo also had the medium-hard compound tyres fitted.

Nevertheless, Bagnaia is not worried about the tyre issue ahead of the main race. "Tomorrow I will do what Jorge will do. So it's an easy choice," he smiled.

The defending champion did the maths: "14 points is a very small lead, but we are still in front. That's why we're definitely in a better position. We have to stay calm, because in the end we would be world champions tomorrow with the same result. Jorge has to win and we know very well how strong we are in the Sunday races. That makes me believe that we can be competitive and fight for the podium."

Despite everything, Bagnaia continues to appear calm, even if he himself laughed when asked: "That's just the outward appearance." Serious again, he emphasised: "I have to say that I had more difficulties last year, even with a nine-point lead and only one race to go. I have learnt from last year and that is certainly very important. Ten minutes before the start, however, it will be pretty intense nervously.

With a view to his world championship rival Martin, the Italian added: "I believe that the pressure will be just as much on both of us. I believe that he will also have more trouble tomorrow than today. 21 or 14 points, that's a bit different - and knowing that he has to win and can't make any mistakes. That also applies to me, of course. I'm having dinner with my team tonight and I hope I can enjoy it too," he said with a grin. "And I hope to sleep tonight. I actually slept well last year, so we'll see."

The fact is ahead of the final showdown: If Martin wins, Bagnaia will have to finish in the top five to successfully defend his title. If his first rival does not win, 10th place would be enough for the Ducati factory rider.

Result MotoGP Sprint, Valencia (25.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdn in 19:38.827 min

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.190 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2.122

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 3.106

5th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.253

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.400

7th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4.502

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 5.578

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 5.910

10. Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 6.095

11. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 7.674

12th Miller, KTM, + 8.098

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 9.513

14th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +12.453

15th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.599

16th Nakagami, Honda, + 13.787

17th Marini*, Ducati, + 13.887

18th Morbidelli*, Yamaha, + 14.943

19th Rins, Honda, + 20.378

20th Savadori, Aprilia, + 25.017

- Quartararo, Yamaha, 9 laps down



*= 3-second penalty (tyre pressure offence)

MotoGP World Championship standings after 38 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 442 points. 2. Martin 428. 3. Bezzecchi 329. 4. Binder 277. 5. Zarco 205. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Viñales 198. 8. Marini 194. 9. Alex Márquez 167. 10. Quartararo 167. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 138. 13. Marc Márquez 96. 14. Morbidelli 93. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 675 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 357. 3. Aprilia 215. 4. Yamaha 187. 5. Honda 181.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 633 points (world champion). 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 536. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 523. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 440. 5. Aprilia Racing 396. 6. Gresini Racing 305. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 260. 8. Repsol Honda 122. 9. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 10. LCR Honda 112. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 93.