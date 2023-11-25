Jorge Martin (1st): "The biggest lesson of the season"

With his sprint victory in Valencia, Jorge Martin postponed the world championship decider until race Sunday. As well as heaping praise on himself, the Prima Pramac Ducati rider also paid tribute to his rival Pecco Bagnaia.

With his brilliant victory in the sprint race in Valencia, Jorge Martin not only reduced his world championship deficit to Pecco Bagnaia (Lenovo Ducati) from 21 to 14 points, but also postponed the world championship decider until the final Grand Prix on Sunday.

It was the Pramac Ducati rider's ninth sprint win of the 2023 season, compared to four Grand Prix victories, while rival Bagnaia already has six wins to his name. However, the Ducati rider firmly rejected the suggestion that the "Martinator" is better suited to the short distance: "These unequal odds depend on many factors," he said. "In Indonesia, I crashed while leading the race. In Australia we made the wrong tyre choice and in Qatar we got a bad tyre. In Thailand, on the other hand, I won."

At the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Martin once again showed his nerve as he stormed straight into the top four from 6th on the grid. He took the lead for the first time on lap 7 and never relinquished it until the chequered flag. "I really showed some balls," said the 25-year-old afterwards, brimming with self-confidence. "I didn't have a good feeling, neither with the front nor with the rear tyre. I almost crashed in every corner. Nevertheless, I gave everything for this victory."

The fact that he was able to keep the championship fight open until the final race of the season makes the Madrilenian proud. At the same time, he paid tribute to his rival: "Pecco delivered a flawless first half of the season, but I was strong in the second half. I'm the strongest at the moment. But I wasn't at the start of the season. That's why we're behind now."

Before the grand finale on Sunday, Martin even got a little sentimental: "We don't know what will happen on Sunday. But the biggest lesson I've learnt this year is that it doesn't matter whether you win the race by ten seconds or just one tenth of a second. In the end, you get the same number of points."

It is now also clear that Martin and team-mate Johann Zarco have won the team world championship ahead of the Ducati Lenovo works team. A special achievement in which Martin played a key role: "What we achieved as a satellite team is incredible. I hope that we can maintain this form next year."

With regard to speculation that Martin would be transferred to the Ducati factory team in place of Enea Bastianini, the 2018 Moto3 World Champion replied: "I'm happy where I am at the moment. But this decision is not up to me."

Result MotoGP Sprint, Valencia (25.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdn in 19:38.827 min

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.190 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2.122

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 3.106

5th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.253

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.400

7th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4.502

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 5.578

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 5.910

10. Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 6.095

11. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 7.674

12th Miller, KTM, + 8.098

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 9.513

14th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +12.453

15th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.599

16th Nakagami, Honda, + 13.787

17th Marini*, Ducati, + 13.887

18th Morbidelli*, Yamaha, + 14.943

19th Rins, Honda, + 20.378

20th Savadori, Aprilia, + 25.017

- Quartararo, Yamaha, 9 laps down



*= 3-second penalty (tyre pressure offence)

MotoGP World Championship standings after 38 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 442 points. 2. Martin 428. 3. Bezzecchi 329. 4. Binder 277. 5. Zarco 205. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Viñales 198. 8. Marini 194. 9. Alex Márquez 167. 10. Quartararo 167. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 138. 13. Marc Márquez 96. 14. Morbidelli 93. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 675 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 357. 3. Aprilia 215. 4. Yamaha 187. 5. Honda 181.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 633 points (world champion). 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 536. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 523. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 440. 5. Aprilia Racing 396. 6. Gresini Racing 305. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 260. 8. Repsol Honda 122. 9. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 10. LCR Honda 112. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 93.