CryptoDATA-RNF-Aprilia: Razlan Razali disempowered

The turbulence of the Malaysian-Romanian CryptoDATA-RNF-Aprilia team cannot be glossed over. It is on the verge of collapse. Will Sito Pons be the new strongman with new backers?

The CryptoDATA RNF Aprilia Team, in which the financial backers Ovidiu Toma and Bogdan Mărunţiş own 60 per cent, officially commented for the first time in a press release on Saturday evening on the takeover rumours by an American investor and the financial inconsistencies that have recently surrounded the racing team, which is 40 per cent owned by the Malaysian team headmaster Razlan Razali.

"The CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team has a contract to participate in the MotoGP World Championship until the end of 2026, which has been taken over by the Sepang Racing Team," the press release stated. "This contract contains very clear conditions and terms. So far, we have not been informed that we have breached our contractual obligations. We have also not been informed that the contract has been cancelled. RNF also has a valid contract with Aprilia, and this contract has not been cancelled either."

The team also assures that the speculation that they are in debt to Aprilia is false, and that it is not about allegedly poor quality parts from Aprilia. RNF has no debts to Aprilia. The team had also hired additional mechanics and covered the additional costs.

However, it was correct that RNF had received an offer for the two starting positions. However, the offer was rejected a fortnight ago at the Dorna office in Madrid. Since then, no further negotiations have taken place, say the RNF team owners.

The CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP team owners assure that there are no unpaid invoices and no disputes with the suppliers, all activities are carried out as foreseen in the business plan and as provided for in the contracts with the suppliers.

The RNF team is 60% owned by CDT SPORTS AND MEDIA SRL, with the remaining 40% owned by Razlan Razali.

The racing company RNF Racing Ltd. is currently undergoing an internal audit by the majority owner CDT.

It has been announced that there will be changes in the management of the RNF team. At the end of the audit, an optimisation process is to be initiated with regard to personnel in order to strengthen the performance of the racing team.

Since yesterday, Friday, it has been clear that Razlan Razali will no longer be responsible for the RNF team management. Romanians Ovidiu Toma and Bogdan Mărunţiş claim that this decision was made a month ago because the shareholders were not happy with the team's poor performance and financial decisions.

However, it is also rumoured that CryptoDATA is in debt to Dorna because the amounts for the naming rights to the Austrian GP have not yet been paid in full. These rumours have not yet been confirmed.

Dorna managers Carmelo and Carlos Ezpeleta have now received an enquiry from an American investor who has also been involved in NASCAR and now wants to take over the RNF team. Sito Pons, who has now given his Moto2 team to MTHelmet's MSi team owner Teo Martín, is said to be on board as a consultant.

Pons was introduced to RNF at the end of August as "Chief Revenue Officer" and was to take care of the search for sponsors for the team of Razali and the two Romanians Ovidiu Toma and Bogdan Mărunţiş. It had already leaked out during the overseas races in October that Pons had long since bid farewell to this position.

Paulo Oliveira, father and manager of the injured RNF-Aprilia rider Miguel Oliveira, is also in Valencia to hold talks about the future - with Aprilia, RNF and CryptoDATA.