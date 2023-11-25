Fabio Di Giannantonio (6th): "Bagnaia? Too risky"

Fabio Di Giannantonio took sixth place in the final sprint of the MotoGP season. The Italian quickly fought his way forward from 11th on the grid over the 13-lap distance at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo and crawled under Pecco Bagnaia's rear several times in the second half of the race - but "Diggia" did not dare to attack.

"I had great speed," said the Qatar winner. "The goal today was to finish on the podium, and I really tried. But when you're there - I definitely tried, but I would have had to risk too much. Of course, everyone saw that I could try a manoeuvre. In the end, I have to do the maximum for the team and for myself."

"In a longer race, it would have been easier to overtake Pecco. I saw that he was slowing down. But in this half-distance race, it was too risky," confirmed Di Giannantonio. "I had problems accelerating out of the corners, I lost a lot of ground there. You could always see that from the helicopter. As a result, I had to make up ground every lap in the infield. If you only have to catch up on the lap, you can't overtake."

The Roman then added: "I'm really annoyed because we had a problem with the front wheel in qualifying in the morning and were slower than on Friday. I therefore had to start from further back. Of course, the temperature in the tyres also goes up when you're riding behind a rider."

Fabio described the problems in Q2 as follows: "I had massive vibrations, the bike was almost unrideable. I could hardly control it in the corners. I'm angry because a podium was within reach. We didn't have another tyre that we could have used, just a different compound, but we just weren't fast on that. If everything is not 100 per cent right, you can't be fast here in MotoGP."

The 25-year-old Italian remains silent about his future: "For sure we will know something tomorrow after the race. As you know, I don't really like to talk about it over the weekend. I'm now super-focussed on Sunday."

Result MotoGP Sprint, Valencia (25.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdn in 19:38.827 min

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.190 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2.122

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 3.106

5th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.253

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.400

7th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4.502

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 5.578

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 5.910

10. Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 6.095

11. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 7.674

12th Miller, KTM, + 8.098

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 9.513

14th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +12.453

15th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.599

16th Nakagami, Honda, + 13.787

17th Marini*, Ducati, + 13.887

18th Morbidelli*, Yamaha, + 14.943

19th Rins, Honda, + 20.378

20th Savadori, Aprilia, + 25.017

- Quartararo, Yamaha, 9 laps down



*= 3-second penalty (tyre pressure offence)

MotoGP World Championship standings after 38 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 442 points. 2. Martin 428. 3. Bezzecchi 329. 4. Binder 277. 5. Zarco 205. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Viñales 198. 8. Marini 194. 9. Alex Márquez 167. 10. Quartararo 167. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 138. 13. Marc Márquez 96. 14. Morbidelli 93. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 675 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 357. 3. Aprilia 215. 4. Yamaha 187. 5. Honda 181.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 633 points (world champion). 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 536. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 523. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 440. 5. Aprilia Racing 396. 6. Gresini Racing 305. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 260. 8. Repsol Honda 122. 9. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 10. LCR Honda 112. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 93.