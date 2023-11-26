MotoGP final in Valencia: The 2023 World Championship showdown on TV

The 2023 Motorcycle World Championship comes to an end this Sunday in Valencia, with the MotoGP title still up for grabs. Watch out: The start times are unusual!

Once again, there will be a full load of racing action in your living room before the winter break. However, it will start an hour later than usual in Europe so that the premier class on two wheels does not clash with the Formula 1 start in Abu Dhabi (2pm CET).

ServusTV broadcasts all three GP races live on free TV in Germany, Austria and Switzerland - flanked by preliminary reports, analyses and interviews.

A TV alternative to the Austrian private broadcaster is only available in Switzerland: SRF zwei will only broadcast the main race on Sunday as a partial recording.

The full streaming offer

Thevideo and streaming platform ServusTV On not only offers the ServusTV programme in German, but users in Austria can also watch all the action from Friday onwards (all practice sessions, qualifying sessions and races) in a live stream with original English commentary.

If the TV rights allow transmission in Germany as well as Austria, the ServusTV stream with German commentary will also be available as usual for users with an IP address from Germany - this is once again the case for the races in all classes.

As a paid alternative, the Dorna live stream is available on motogp.com. A subscription for the entire season usually costs 139.99 euros. Live timing is also included for 148.99 euros. However, the finale in Valencia and thus the decision in this year's MotoGP title fight is now available for the special price of 10 euros!

In return, all sessions are available live and on demand with English commentary on the official website. There are also numerous videos with interviews and insights behind the scenes of the MotoGP World Championship. The archive also contains the best GP races since 1992.

TV programme Valencia GP 2023: