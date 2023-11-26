How Johann Zarco (Ducati) feels about stable orders

Johann Zarco rode to 9th place in the MotoGP sprint in Valencia on his last race weekend in Pramac-Ducati colours and talks about possible team orders in view of Sunday's World Championship decider.

Pramac Ducati rider Johann Zarco was one of the losers of the day in the Valencia sprint. The Frenchman started from the front row, but lost several positions in the early stages and only found himself in P10. The two-time Moto2 World Champion ultimately finished P9 due to the crash of Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha).

The fact is that three riders could still displace Zarco from 5th place in the World Championship on Sunday. "We now have to put the pressure on on Sunday to take fifth place in the world championship. I expected to have the speed in the sprint - but it didn't work out. It was a difficult race. I made two mistakes and then couldn't catch up - all the riders are very fast here. I couldn't ride under 1:30 min, that's what I was missing this time."

"My start was good. Martin also got off to a very good start, I was looking at him from the first corner, but I couldn't turn into turn 1 that quickly. It was good to let him go. Then Brad and Marc also came round the inside. So I couldn't really capitalise on the good start," reflected Zarco.

"Then I made a mistake when Bezzecchi almost caught Pecco and went wide - I then had to go wide too. It's a shame, it would have been nice to get another sprint podium here for Ducati," sighed the Australian GP winner. "But it's nice that I'm on the front row and therefore still have a chance on Sunday. It will be a different race, the sprint is so intense. You can't correct mistakes. Maybe if everyone is on the medium tyre on Sunday, I can make better use of the situation."

Regarding the possible stable order in favour of Jorge Martin, who will start from P6 on the grid, Zarco said: "The team will tell me. If I'm P1, he's P2 and Pecco is out, then P2 would be enough for Jorge. But if they ask me, I would do it! I was better in the sessions than in Doha, so I was happy. But the others can manage the last phase before the corner better. I can't control the bike like that. That's been a bit of a problem throughout the year."

Does Zarco feel the tension in the team? "No, it was tense in Doha. We could feel it with the mechanics. We had a nice dinner on Thursday evening. That helped us all. We've seen what we've achieved. Perhaps everyone was too focussed on Jorge. Of course, they are still focussed now, but with a positive spirit."

Did Zarco receive a watch from team owner Paolo Campinoti like others? "Yes. I gave a little speech when Paolo thanked me for all the podiums. Because of Paulo, I was able to meet a lot of rich people. I learnt how things work in the rich world. The watch was therefore a confirmation of being in the world of the rich," laughed the 33-year-old.

Result MotoGP Sprint, Valencia (25.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdn in 19:38.827 min

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.190 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2.122

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 3.106

5th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.253

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.400

7th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4.502

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 5.578

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 5.910

10. Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 6.095

11. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 7.674

12th Miller, KTM, + 8.098

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 9.513

14th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +12.453

15th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.599

16th Nakagami, Honda, + 13.787

17th Marini*, Ducati, + 13.887

18th Morbidelli*, Yamaha, + 14.943

19th Rins, Honda, + 20.378

20th Savadori, Aprilia, + 25.017

- Quartararo, Yamaha, 9 laps down



*= 3-second penalty (tyre pressure offence)

MotoGP World Championship standings after 38 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 442 points. 2. Martin 428. 3. Bezzecchi 329. 4. Binder 277. 5. Zarco 205. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Viñales 198. 8. Marini 194. 9. Alex Márquez 167. 10. Quartararo 167. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 138. 13. Marc Márquez 96. 14. Morbidelli 93. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 675 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 357. 3. Aprilia 215. 4. Yamaha 187. 5. Honda 181.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 633 points (world champion). 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 536. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 523. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 440. 5. Aprilia Racing 396. 6. Gresini Racing 305. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 260. 8. Repsol Honda 122. 9. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 10. LCR Honda 112. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 93.