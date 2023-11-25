Brad Binder: "We ride the Ducati on rails"

"We need more edge grip and have to improve in sectors 3 and 4," explained Brad Binder, who wants to finally win again on Sunday.

Brad Binder lost just 0.190 seconds to winner Jorge Martin in the 13-lap sprint in Valencia. And as the fast South African has not won since the wet GP in Spielberg in August 2021, he wants to go all out again in the finale on Sunday. "I told Brad he has nothing left to lose, we want him to come back to the Bix as the winner on Sunday," smiled his capable crew chief Andres Madrid on Saturday evening.

Has the combative and strong Red Bull KTM factory rider Brad Binder learnt anything in the sprint that could benefit him for Sunday?

"We have to improve in sector 2," Brad knows. "We could also use a small step in sector 3. If we can find some time there, we could be stronger. I was good in T1 and T4."

"We have had problems with understeer in the last three Grand Prix," reported Binder. "In the sprint on Saturday, the understeer started very strongly after lap 8 or 9. That's something I'd like to solve for Sunday."

Binder battled against world championship candidate Jorge Martin, who took his ninth sprint win. Did he recognise any weaknesses in the Ducati rider? "No, because they can get the bike upright and thunder away. I have to turn in faster and roll faster to make up the time. The Ducati make up the time when they open the throttle and get the necessary drive. We lack the edge grip. It was the same as all year. The Ducati has more mechanical grip on the edge of the tyre. When we brake and turn in and the rear tyre floats, we are already sideways before we open the throttle fully. We have to get that right. We're riding the Ducati on shims, we float a bit more at the rear."

Did Brad act more cautiously than usual in the duel against Jorge Martin because the Spaniard has the world championship at stake? "No, I don't think about that in the race."

Brad Binder's KTM RC16 with the precious carbon chassis broke in two in the crash at the end of Q2. "There's a big step in the gravel there. When I touched this step, my bike was thrown into the air. I didn't do as badly as Bezzecchi on Friday, but there is definitely an obstacle hidden in the gravel. I think they've improved the spot a bit, because at least I didn't get thrown up to the moon today. But 'Bez' went up there like a rocket."

"I've had quite a few crashes with the carbon chassis, but none as bad as the one in Q2 on Saturday. I crashed very conscientiously in the other crashes."

Result MotoGP Sprint, Valencia (25.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdn in 19:38.827 min

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.190 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2.122

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 3.106

5th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.253

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.400

7th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4.502

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 5.578

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 5.910

10. Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 6.095

11. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 7.674

12th Miller, KTM, + 8.098

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 9.513

14th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +12.453

15th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.599

16th Nakagami, Honda, + 13.787

17th Marini*, Ducati, + 13.887

18th Morbidelli*, Yamaha, + 14.943

19th Rins, Honda, + 20.378

20th Savadori, Aprilia, + 25.017

- Quartararo, Yamaha, 9 laps down



*= 3-second penalty (tyre pressure offence)

MotoGP World Championship standings after 38 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 442 points. 2. Martin 428. 3. Bezzecchi 329. 4. Binder 277. 5. Zarco 205. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Viñales 198. 8. Marini 194. 9. Alex Márquez 167. 10. Quartararo 167. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 138. 13. Marc Márquez 96. 14. Morbidelli 93. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 675 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 357. 3. Aprilia 215. 4. Yamaha 187. 5. Honda 181.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 633 points (world champion). 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 536. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 523. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 440. 5. Aprilia Racing 396. 6. Gresini Racing 305. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 260. 8. Repsol Honda 122. 9. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 10. LCR Honda 112. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 93.