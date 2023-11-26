Marc Márquez: "I want to give my best once again"

On Saturday in Valencia, Marc Márquez's third place in the sprint once again clearly demonstrated to the Honda managers which riding jewel they would lose to Ducati 24 hours later, because they had been unable to get a racing bike fit for the World Championship into its pits for four years. The rest of the Honda riders once again performed miserably in comparison to number 93. Team-mate Joan Mir ended the season immediately after Friday's crash to be on the safe side - in 22nd place in the World Championship, while Marc Márquez at least moved up to 13th place in the standings.

How was this result possible with this bike? "It's a combination of different factors. This is a track that I like. In addition, I decided to take more risks on Friday because I felt that I could fight for a podium place after 7th place in qualifying. The third point is a question of motivation. I don't deny that I found it difficult to keep my motivation high in the middle of the season. That's why I reduced the risk in certain phases from Silverstone onwards after I had crashed so often. But I already told you in Qatar that I really wanted to finish the races there to build up my confidence. Because if you crash in Qatar and don't see the chequered flag, you come to Valencia with less confidence."

"In Malaysia and Qatar, I felt that my confidence was growing again," added the six-time MotoGP World Champion and 59-time MotoGP winner, who burst into tears like never before on Friday after his podium finish. "I attacked here again on Friday, and when you attack, anything is possible. In the sprint, I almost crashed twice in Turn 1, which was super close. But in the end I managed the race distance..."

Marc continued: "In the race on Sunday, I'll take a similar approach to the sprint. Anything is possible, that's for sure. I would like to finish once again. The goal is to finish in the top five, because everything is going the way I want it to."

So does Marc fear that third place in the sprint could be his last podium result with Honda? "Yes, the result on Saturday was the best way for me to say goodbye to everyone. You have the best opportunity to say 'thank you' on the race track. You can give yourself lots of presents off the track. But the race results outshine everything."

"The people at Honda and my team, they know me. Before the race, my crew chief Santi came to me and said: 'Be careful! Don't take too many risks. We are happy with any result'. But they know me. Of course I also want to see the chequered flag on Sunday. But at the same time I want to do my best - one more time!"

On Saturday, we saw HRC President Watanabe in the Repsol pit. "Yes, we have a very good relationship with Watanabe, also with Tsukamoto-San. I know they are working very hard for the future of the project. I wish them the best."

Result MotoGP Sprint, Valencia (25.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdn in 19:38.827 min

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.190 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2.122

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 3.106

5th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.253

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.400

7th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4.502

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 5.578

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 5.910

10. Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 6.095

11. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 7.674

12th Miller, KTM, + 8.098

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 9.513

14th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +12.453

15th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.599

16th Nakagami, Honda, + 13.787

17th Marini*, Ducati, + 13.887

18th Morbidelli*, Yamaha, + 14.943

19th Rins, Honda, + 20.378

20th Savadori, Aprilia, + 25.017

- Quartararo, Yamaha, 9 laps down



*= 3-second penalty (tyre pressure offence)

MotoGP World Championship standings after 38 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 442 points. 2. Martin 428. 3. Bezzecchi 329. 4. Binder 277. 5. Zarco 205. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Viñales 198. 8. Marini 194. 9. Alex Márquez 167. 10. Quartararo 167. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 138. 13. Marc Márquez 96. 14. Morbidelli 93. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 675 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 357. 3. Aprilia 215. 4. Yamaha 187. 5. Honda 181.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 633 points (world champion). 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 536. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 523. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 440. 5. Aprilia Racing 396. 6. Gresini Racing 305. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 260. 8. Repsol Honda 122. 9. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 10. LCR Honda 112. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 93.