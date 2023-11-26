Áleix Espargaró (Aprilia/13th): No wild bull

It is common knowledge that motorbike racers come back from injuries in record time. Nevertheless, the turnaround for the better demonstrated by Áleix Espargaró at the Grand Prix in Valencia is remarkable: On Friday he was still complaining that the pain in his broken left fibula was so severe that he couldn't see doing more than four or five laps at a time. On Saturday afternoon he took part in the sprint race and rejoiced that he was no longer in pain.

Of course, this is not only thanks to his willpower, but also to the team at the mobile health centre in the paddock, which has been run by Quirónprevención since this season. "The progress in therapy over the last two years has been crazy. We riders often complain about what works less well in the World Championship, so we also have to recognise the positive aspects. And the level of the Clinica Mobile is one such aspect. I didn't play the wild bull, it was the team there that helped me incredibly and made it possible for me to ride," praised the Aprilia star. The pain was not a problem, he repeated, he just lacked strength and mobility on the bike.

After this twelfth place, with Jack Miller in front and his brother Pol three seconds behind him, Aleix now hopes to be able to hold on for the 27-lap distance on Sunday. "We won two races, were often at the front and fought for the title for a while. Now I want to finish the season in style and cross the finish line, because the fans at the track deserve that just as much as my team," he explained. Only then will he think about whether he will get into the saddle of his Aprilia for the tests on Tuesday or whether he will go on holiday.

He explicitly defended his team-mate Maverick Viñales, who, like Francesco Bagnaia, had made a mistake with his tyre choice and had opted for the medium compound for the rear wheel. "We both compared the soft and medium tyres thoroughly and we had more traction with the medium compound. It is therefore not fair to put Maverick in the crosshairs because of this choice. After all, he started this sprint with super lap times. Only in the course of the race did it become clear that the soft tyre was the better choice. I really hope that Maverick wins the Grand Prix on Sunday. He's not far away."

As far as the title fight was concerned, Espargaró explained that Bagnaia was extremely lucky to have been spared the final attacks of his Ducati mates Di Giannantonio and Bezzecchi. "Those were extra points for free," he said. "But that's racing, that's okay - if I was behind my friend Jorge Martín on Sunday, I wouldn't attack him either. That's rock solid!"

Result MotoGP Sprint, Valencia (25.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 rdn in 19:38.827 min

2nd Binder, KTM, + 0.190 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, + 2.122

4th Viñales, Aprilia, + 3.106

5th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 4.253

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 4.400

7th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 4.502

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 5.578

9th Zarco, Ducati, + 5.910

10. Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 6.095

11. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 7.674

12th Miller, KTM, + 8.098

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 9.513

14th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +12.453

15th Bastianini, Ducati, + 12.599

16th Nakagami, Honda, + 13.787

17th Marini*, Ducati, + 13.887

18th Morbidelli*, Yamaha, + 14.943

19th Rins, Honda, + 20.378

20th Savadori, Aprilia, + 25.017

- Quartararo, Yamaha, 9 laps down



*= 3-second penalty (tyre pressure offence)

MotoGP World Championship standings after 38 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 442 points. 2. Martin 428. 3. Bezzecchi 329. 4. Binder 277. 5. Zarco 205. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Viñales 198. 8. Marini 194. 9. Alex Márquez 167. 10. Quartararo 167. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 138. 13. Marc Márquez 96. 14. Morbidelli 93. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 675 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 357. 3. Aprilia 215. 4. Yamaha 187. 5. Honda 181.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 633 points (world champion). 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 536. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 523. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 440. 5. Aprilia Racing 396. 6. Gresini Racing 305. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 260. 8. Repsol Honda 122. 9. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 10. LCR Honda 112. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 93.