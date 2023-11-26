Valencia live ticker: 2023 MotoGP title up for grabs

The 2023 MotoGP title will be decided in the final race of the season at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia: SPEEDWEEK.com will be ticking the final showdown live from 3.00 pm.

Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia goes into the final race of the season with a 14-point lead over sprint winner Jorge Martin. This means that a top five finish would be enough for the Ducati factory rider to successfully defend his title. If his challenger from the Prima Pramac Racing Team does not win, he would still be crowned world champion in tenth place. Should Martin miss out on the top three, Bagnaia would be the champion in any case.

Because Aprilia works rider Maverick Viñales, the fastest rider in qualifying, disregarded a flag signal in the warm-up and was therefore moved back three places on the grid, Bagnaia even started from pole position.

The season finale in the live ticker: