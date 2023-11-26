Valencia: Viñales penalised, Bagnaia inherits pole

Aprilia factory rider Maverick Viñales was handed a grid penalty after the warm-up in Valencia, meaning that MotoGP title contender Pecco Bagnaia will start the final showdown from P1 on the grid.

In the warm-up on Sunday morning, Maverick Viñales' RS-GP smoked briefly, which is why race control black-flagged him with an orange circle to indicate a suspected technical defect and therefore a potential danger. The Spaniard looked down, but apparently did not notice any problem with his bike and completed the lap before coming into the pits.

However, Viñales should have left the track immediately after the flag was displayed. As a result, the FIM MotoGP stewards moved him back three places on the grid for the main race at the Valencia GP, which starts at 3pm, for disregarding the flag signal, which is equated with "irresponsible riding".

The adjusted starting grid:

1st Bagnaia, Ducati

2nd Zarco, Ducati

3rd Miller, KTM

4th Viñales, Aprilia

5th Binder, KTM

6th Martin, Ducati

7th Bezzecchi, Ducati

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati

9th Marc Márquez, Honda

10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia

11th Di Giannantonio, Ducati

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia

13th Augusto Fernández, KTM

14th Bastianini, Ducati

15th Quartararo, Yamaha

16th Nakagami, Honda

17th Marini, Ducati

18th Pol Espargaró, KTM

19th Morbidelli, Yamaha

20th Rins, Honda

21st Savadori, Aprilia