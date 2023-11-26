Valencia: Viñales penalised, Bagnaia inherits pole
In the warm-up on Sunday morning, Maverick Viñales' RS-GP smoked briefly, which is why race control black-flagged him with an orange circle to indicate a suspected technical defect and therefore a potential danger. The Spaniard looked down, but apparently did not notice any problem with his bike and completed the lap before coming into the pits.
However, Viñales should have left the track immediately after the flag was displayed. As a result, the FIM MotoGP stewards moved him back three places on the grid for the main race at the Valencia GP, which starts at 3pm, for disregarding the flag signal, which is equated with "irresponsible riding".
The adjusted starting grid:
1st Bagnaia, Ducati
2nd Zarco, Ducati
3rd Miller, KTM
4th Viñales, Aprilia
5th Binder, KTM
6th Martin, Ducati
7th Bezzecchi, Ducati
8th Alex Márquez, Ducati
9th Marc Márquez, Honda
10th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia
11th Di Giannantonio, Ducati
12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia
13th Augusto Fernández, KTM
14th Bastianini, Ducati
15th Quartararo, Yamaha
16th Nakagami, Honda
17th Marini, Ducati
18th Pol Espargaró, KTM
19th Morbidelli, Yamaha
20th Rins, Honda
21st Savadori, Aprilia