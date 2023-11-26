Pit Beirer: "Binder saved our arse"

Instead of a possible double victory, the Red Bull KTM team only scored fourth place with Brad Binder at the finale in Valencia. Pit Beirer summarised the weekend.

There was a tense atmosphere in the Red Bull KTM pits during the 27-lap MotoGP race as Binder led ahead of Miller and the first one-two in the Austrians' seven-year MotoGP history was within reach. Even more so here in Valencia, where Pol Espargaró achieved the KTM RC16's first podium finish with third place in the 2018 rain race.

However, Brad Binder then braked on lap 13 and was forced to take the long lap lane, leaving Jack Miller in the lead; Binder dropped back to sixth place behind Miller, Bagnaia, Zarco, Viñales and Alex Márquez and rejoined in front of 'Diggia'.

After finishing second in the sprint on Saturday, his crew chief Andres Madrid had warned him that he had nothing to lose on Sunday and that it would be best not to show up in the pits at all with a second place. And of course this strategy was not meant to be taken seriously...

But KTM might have been able to profit from a skirmish between the title contenders at Ducati.

In fact, Binder immediately set off again towards the top three, but he caught Alex Márquez in an overzealous manner and was promptly shown a "drop one position" penalty, so he let Viñales past after tricking the Aprilia rider.

You came as a shock in the KTM pits on lap 19: Binder threw away first place at Turn 11.

As Di Giannantonio really turned up the pace at the end, Brad Binder had to settle for fourth place. Nevertheless, he was greeted with thunderous applause in the pits for his spectacular performance, despite not having won since Spielberg in August 2021 and KTM being winless in the premier class since 2 October 2022 (Miguel Oliveira in Buriram).

SPEEDWEEK.com met a not at all disappointed KTM Motorsport Director Pit Beirer in the Red Bull-KTM pits during the final lap. "Yes, this race was a bit too varied for our taste," he sighed. "We were actually so happy this weekend because the performance we were hoping for was there in full and we were able to fight for the lead with both riders. Victory was within our grasp, but when you get match points like that and a one-two is possible, fourth place is not enough. But the important thing is that everyone came home healthy. Now it's time to take a breather and attack again next year."

KTM will do everything it can to significantly reduce Ducati's incredible superiority (17 pole positions, 16 victories on Sunday in 20 races) next year.

"Ducati is currently setting the benchmark in our sport. But complaining is useless. Go home, work, get better - that's the motto."

Jack Miller missed the chance of a conciliatory end to the season due to the crash at Turn 11: "Rider-wise, he could have done it and perhaps deserved to take the win. But in MotoGP it's a fine line between performance and crash. As so often this year, Brad saved our butts. It's great what he does weekend after weekend."

Results MotoGP race Valencia (26.11.):

1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 27 laps in 40:48.525 min

2nd Fabio Di Giannantonio (I), Ducati, +0.176 sec

3. Johann Zarco (F), Ducati, +0.360

4th Brad Binder (ZA), KTM, +2.347

5. Raúl Fernández (E), Aprilia, +4.363

6th Alex Márquez (E), Ducati, +4.708

7th Franco Morbidelli (I), Yamaha, +4.736

8th Aleix Espargaró (E), Aprilia, +8.014

9th Luca Marini (I), Ducati, +9.486

10th Maverick Viñales (E), Aprilia, +10.556

11th Fabio Quartararo (F), Yamaha, +12.001

12th Takaaki Nakagami (J), Honda, +21.695

13th Lorenzo Savadori (I), Aprilia, +43.297

14th Pol Espargaró (E), KTM

- Alex Rins (E), Honda, 19 laps down

- Jack Miller (AUS), KTM, 18 laps down

- Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 9 laps down

- Augusto Fernández (E), KTM, 9 laps down

- Marc Márquez (E), Honda, 5 laps down

- Jorge Martin (E), Ducati, 5 laps down

- Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, first lap not completed

Results MotoGP Sprint Valencia (25.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 laps in 19:38.827 min

2nd Binder, KTM, +0.190 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, +2.122

4th Viñales, Aprilia, +3.106

5th Bagnaia, Ducati, +4.253

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +4.400

7th Bezzecchi, Ducati, +4.502

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, +5.578

9th Zarco, Ducati, +5.910

10. Augusto Fernández, KTM, +6.095

11. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +7.674

12th Miller, KTM, +8.098

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.513

14th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +12.453

15th Bastianini, Ducati, +12.599

16th Nakagami, Honda, +13.787

17th Marini*, Ducati, +13.887

18th Morbidelli*, Yamaha, +14.943

19th Rins, Honda, +20.378

20th Savadori, Aprilia, +25.017

- Quartararo, Yamaha, 9 laps down



*= 3-second penalty (tyre pressure offence)

MotoGP World Championship final standings after 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 467 points. 2. Martin 428. 3. Bezzecchi 329. 4. Binder 290. 5. Zarco 221. 6. Aleix Espargaró 206. 7. Viñales 204. 8. Marini 201. 9. Alex Márquez 177. 10. Quartararo 172. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 158. 13. Morbidelli 102. 14. Marc Márquez 96. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Nakagami 56. 19. Rins 54. 20. Raúl Fernández 51. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 15. 24. Savadori 12. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 700 points. 2. KTM 370. 3. Aprilia 326. 4. Yamaha 196. 5. Honda 185.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 649 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 561. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 530. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 453. 5. Aprilia Racing 410. 6. Gresini Racing 335. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 274. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 134. 9. Repsol Honda 122. 10. LCR Honda 116. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 95.



