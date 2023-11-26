Jorge Martin: Title dream shattered, Márquez torpedoed

More could not have gone wrong for Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Ducati) in the last MotoGP race of the year in Valencia: First, the Spaniard had to take one emergency exit, then he crashed while trying to catch up.

With his victory in the sprint race on Saturday, Jorge Martin was able to reduce the gap to world championship leader Pecco Bagnaia to 14 points. The starting position ahead of Sunday's showdown: Martin would have had to win the Grand Prix and Bagnaia could only finish sixth, in which case the Spaniard would have been champion.

All the arithmetical games were prematurely ruined: at the start of the third lap, Martin was sucked into the slipstream at the end of the start-finish straight so violently that he missed the leader Bagnaia by just millimetres and only just managed to escape into the emergency exit.

Martin dropped back to eighth place and then set off in pursuit with a crowbar. On the sixth lap, Jorge was sixth and attacked Marc Márquez, who was fifth. The lines did not match at the entrance to the corner, Martin torpedoed his compatriot, whereupon the eight-time world champion flew off with a terrible highsider and landed hard in the gravel.

In that second, Bagnaia became MotoGP World Champion for the second time, Martin could hardly believe it and spent the next half hour fighting back tears.

When the 25-year-old world championship runner-up faced the media at around 4.30 pm, he was composed again. "Firstly, I would like to congratulate Pecco," Martin said. "He deserved the title and had an incredible season. Of course, this is a day to cry for me, a day to forget. But it's also a day to celebrate. What we have achieved as a satellite team - we have made history. I'm happy about my 13 victories - I don't even know how many times I've been on the podium and how many laps I've led. That was outstanding work. Our goal before the season was the top three and we achieved much more. But when you're so close to the title, you don't want to lose it. I didn't lose it today either, my deficit before this race was too big a problem. I was strong in the second half of the season, so hopefully I can continue like this."

"I tried to overtake Pecco," said Martin, describing his first big mistake. "I got sucked into the slipstream like never before in my life. I thought I was going to clear him - that would have been a big crash. I just managed to avoid it and then had great pace. Then I came up to Maverick Vinales. I have no idea what he was doing. I was fighting for the championship and he was fighting for sixth place. It made no sense for him to counterattack. I was much stronger than the riders in front of me, but I should have been more patient. When I overtook Maverick, I wanted to pass Marc. It looked to me as if he had closed the door - there was nothing I could do. I'm sorry that the collision happened and that he crashed. Afterwards, I just wanted to be with my team and cry with them. But now we are looking forward, it was a good experience that will help us in the future. We have grown together as a team and will fight for championships in the future."

Results MotoGP race Valencia (26.11.):

1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 27 laps in 40:48.525 min

2nd Fabio Di Giannantonio (I), Ducati, +0.176 sec

3. Johann Zarco (F), Ducati, +0.360

4th Brad Binder (ZA), KTM, +2.347

5. Raúl Fernández (E), Aprilia, +4.363

6th Alex Márquez (E), Ducati, +4.708

7th Franco Morbidelli (I), Yamaha, +4.736

8th Aleix Espargaró (E), Aprilia, +8.014

9th Luca Marini (I), Ducati, +9.486

10th Maverick Viñales (E), Aprilia, +10.556

11th Fabio Quartararo (F), Yamaha, +12.001

12th Takaaki Nakagami (J), Honda, +21.695

13th Lorenzo Savadori (I), Aprilia, +43.297

14th Pol Espargaró (E), KTM

- Alex Rins (E), Honda, 19 laps down

- Jack Miller (AUS), KTM, 18 laps down

- Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 9 laps down

- Augusto Fernández (E), KTM, 9 laps down

- Marc Márquez (E), Honda, 5 laps down

- Jorge Martin (E), Ducati, 5 laps down

- Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, first lap not completed

Results MotoGP Sprint Valencia (25.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 laps in 19:38.827 min

2nd Binder, KTM, +0.190 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, +2.122

4th Viñales, Aprilia, +3.106

5th Bagnaia, Ducati, +4.253

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +4.400

7th Bezzecchi, Ducati, +4.502

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, +5.578

9th Zarco, Ducati, +5.910

10. Augusto Fernández, KTM, +6.095

11. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +7.674

12th Miller, KTM, +8.098

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.513

14th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +12.453

15th Bastianini, Ducati, +12.599

16th Nakagami, Honda, +13.787

17th Marini*, Ducati, +13.887

18th Morbidelli*, Yamaha, +14.943

19th Rins, Honda, +20.378

20th Savadori, Aprilia, +25.017

- Quartararo, Yamaha, 9 laps down



*= 3-second penalty (tyre pressure offence)

MotoGP World Championship final standings after 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 467 points. 2. Martin 428. 3. Bezzecchi 329. 4. Binder 290. 5. Zarco 221. 6. Aleix Espargaró 206. 7. Viñales 204. 8. Marini 201. 9. Alex Márquez 177. 10. Quartararo 172. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 158. 13. Morbidelli 102. 14. Marc Márquez 96. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Nakagami 56. 19. Rins 54. 20. Raúl Fernández 51. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 15. 24. Savadori 12. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 700 points. 2. KTM 370. 3. Aprilia 326. 4. Yamaha 196. 5. Honda 185.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 649 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 561. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 530. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 453. 5. Aprilia Racing 410. 6. Gresini Racing 335. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 274. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 134. 9. Repsol Honda 122. 10. LCR Honda 116. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 95.