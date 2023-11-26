Fabio Di Giannantonio loses 2nd place after time penalty

Fabio Di Giannantonio was on the verge of becoming the first back-to-back winner of the season at the Valencia GP. However, the Gresini Ducati rider was handed a 3-second penalty for an air pressure offence.

Fabio Di Giannantonio experienced a rollercoaster ride of emotions at the Valencia GP. The Gresini Ducati ace moved up from 11th on the grid to 7th by the middle of the race, but a repeat of his victory in Qatar seemed a long way off. "I had some problems in the middle of the race, which is why I thought the race wasn't going as expected"

However, from lap 16 onwards, the Italian started a remarkable race to catch up, which took him up to third place within the next seven laps. "I then found my rhythm and smelled victory, as I was closing in on the leaders with big steps," explained "Diggia", who passed Johann Zarco (Pramac Ducati Team) on the penultimate lap and chased down the leading Francesco Bagnaia.

But despite his best efforts, it wasn't quite enough in the end and Di Giannantonio crossed the finish line 0.176 seconds behind the MotoGP World Champion. "I tried everything on the last lap. But Pecco cleverly rode some defensive lines, which is why he is rightly the champion."

Diggia added: "Just like on Saturday, it wasn't easy to beat Pecco. I was better than him in turns 4 and 11. But he was the only rider to step on the gas again between turns 3 and 4. That meant I couldn't overtake him there. I could have overtaken him in the last corner. However, I had a big moment there on lap 4, which is why I almost wet my pants for the rest of the race."

If the 25-year-old Roman had won, it would have been the first back-to-back victory of the season. This makes 2023 only the second year in the history of the premier class after 1949 in which no driver has won two races in a row.

But the Italian's joy over second place did not last long. After the race, the Race Direction announced that Di Giannantonio had fallen below the required minimum air pressure in the race for the second time this season, which was penalised with a 3-second penalty . He therefore drops back to 4th place in the results list, with Johann Zarco and Brad Binder inheriting 2nd and 3rd place.

Despite the lost podium place, the Italian will be able to celebrate. His signing by the Mooney VR46 Racing Team is expected to be officially announced on Monday morning.

Results MotoGP race Valencia (26/11):

1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 27 laps in 40:48.525 min

2nd Johann Zarco (F), Ducati, +0.360

4th Brad Binder (ZA), KTM, +2.347

4th Fabio Di Giannantonio* (I), Ducati, +0.476 sec

5. Raúl Fernández (E), Aprilia, +4.363

6th Alex Márquez (E), Ducati, +4.708

7th Franco Morbidelli (I), Yamaha, +4.736

8th Aleix Espargaró (E), Aprilia, +8.014

9th Luca Marini (I), Ducati, +9.486

10th Maverick Viñales (E), Aprilia, +10.556

11th Fabio Quartararo (F), Yamaha, +12.001

12th Takaaki Nakagami (J), Honda, +21.695

13th Lorenzo Savadori (I), Aprilia, +43.297

14th Pol Espargaró (E), KTM

- Alex Rins (E), Honda, 19 laps down

- Jack Miller (AUS), KTM, 18 laps down

- Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 9 laps down

- Augusto Fernández (E), KTM, 9 laps down

- Marc Márquez (E), Honda, 5 laps down

- Jorge Martin (E), Ducati, 5 laps down

- Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, first lap not completed



* = 3-sec penalty due to low air pressure in front tyre

Results MotoGP Sprint Valencia (25.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 laps in 19:38.827 min

2nd Binder, KTM, +0.190 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, +2.122

4th Viñales, Aprilia, +3.106

5th Bagnaia, Ducati, +4.253

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +4.400

7th Bezzecchi, Ducati, +4.502

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, +5.578

9th Zarco, Ducati, +5.910

10. Augusto Fernández, KTM, +6.095

11. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +7.674

12th Miller, KTM, +8.098

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.513

14th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +12.453

15th Bastianini, Ducati, +12.599

16th Nakagami, Honda, +13.787

17th Marini*, Ducati, +13.887

18th Morbidelli*, Yamaha, +14.943

19th Rins, Honda, +20.378

20th Savadori, Aprilia, +25.017

- Quartararo, Yamaha, 9 laps down



*= 3-second penalty (tyre pressure offence)