Johann Zarco (2nd) taken by surprise by Di Giannantonio

Johann Zarco took second place in his final race on the Desmosedici at the 2023 MotoGP World Championship finale, as Di Giannantonio was penalised. The Frenchman describes the turbulent final phase.

Johann Zarco initially secured third place in the final race of the MotoGP World Championship in Valencia on Sunday, but Fabio Di Giannantonio received a 3-second penalty for under-inflation of the front tyre - and was relegated from second to fifth place. He thus confidently secured his fifth place in the World Championship. After the disappointment of Jorge Martin, Zarco was also a happy face at Pramac-Ducati.

The Frenchman finished just behind world champion Pecco Bagnaia and Fabio Di Giannantonio in front of more than 93,000 fans at the track. Zarco was one of the protagonists in the turbulent final race with many crashes and contacts on the Circuit Ricardo Tormo. "I certainly believed I had a chance of winning, I prepared the attack on Pecco," said Zarco, describing the hectic final phase.

"I didn't attack Pecco at first, I didn't have the feeling for the tyre at first. I wanted to see how we could manage the tyre over the distance. The moment I prepared the attack, Di Giannantonio was suddenly there very quickly. I had read +0.4 sec on Diggia and thought now was the time to attack Pecco. But then Diggia overtook me in turn 4 and I didn't get another chance to attack."

However, after penalising the Italian from the Gresini Ducati team, Australia winner Zarco moved up to second place.

Summing up, the two-time Moto2 champion said: "It was a podium in the last race and I kept P5 in the championship. I'm very happy that I can end the story with Pramac like this."

Commenting on the performance of his brave team-mate Jorge Martin, Zarco said: "Jorge had a very good start. Pecco and he were in first and second place and I was able to watch the show perfectly from fifth place. Then came Jorge's mistake. I was then fully focussed on a podium. When the team showed me that Jorge was out, I gave it my all."

"It was a very intense race weekend. I could feel it in the pits. Jorge was pretty good - including the way he won the sprint. But it was really tough, he should have won again today and Pecco should have finished outside the top five. It was also incredible how Pecco confirmed his position in this race."