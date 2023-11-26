Pecco Bagnaia: "Victory and the title - that was my dream"

The 2023 MotoGP World Champion will once again be Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia. The Italian defended the starting number 1 on his factory Ducati in style with a victory at the finale in Valencia.

Pecco Bagnaia was looking for the right words to describe his emotional state after winning his second MotoGP title (and his third World Championship title overall after his Moto2 triumph in 2018): "It's incredible. I feel like I've never been at such a lucky level before. The thing is: I'm so happy because I also won the race today. It wasn't necessary under the circumstances today, but it was my dream. It was a goal I always wanted to achieve - to secure the title with a win."

However, the 26-year-old Italian also admitted: "I was pretty scared on the track. I could feel that it was cold on the last five laps and the hard front tyre worried me. Now I'm just happy, but I can't really breathe because it wasn't an easy day. I was under a lot of pressure, but now I'm very happy."

Before the Ducati works rider, only Valentino Rossi and Marc Márquez were successful in the title defence operation in the MotoGP four-stroke era. The last time Mick Doohan succeeded with the starting number 1 was in 1998! Bagnaia is therefore following in prominent footsteps. How does that feel? "It feels very good," he replied with a broad grin. "It's fantastic. I've often thought this season that only Marc and Vale have won two MotoGP titles in a row. Everyone else has struggled more - and even more with the number 1, so even a second place in the world championship could be a very bad result."

"I couldn't have been satisfied with second place in the world championship. Because the number 1 starting number means that you also have to show that you are number 1," said Pecco. "And I believe that we did everything perfectly to be seen as number 1. Especially in the second half of the season, because we managed to be faster, more competitive and stronger on Sunday. And it's the race on Sunday that gets you more points."

"I think we could be very proud of last year's season, but even more so of this season: with the number 1 starting number, despite many mistakes and sometimes bad luck, we still won the title. That's why we have to be very proud," emphasised the now three-time world champion. "I'm very proud of my team because I think they did a great job. I am also very proud of my team at home, my family and my girlfriend, who have always helped me in every situation and made me realise how lucky I am."

Results MotoGP race Valencia (26.11.):

1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 27 laps in 40:48.525 min

2nd Johann Zarco (F), Ducati, +0.360

3rd Brad Binder (ZA), KTM, +2.347

4th Fabio Di Giannantonio* (I), Ducati, +3.176 sec

5. Raúl Fernández (E), Aprilia, +4.363

6th Alex Márquez (E), Ducati, +4.708

7th Franco Morbidelli (I), Yamaha, +4.736

8th Aleix Espargaró (E), Aprilia, +8.014

9th Luca Marini (I), Ducati, +9.486

10th Maverick Viñales (E), Aprilia, +10.556

11th Fabio Quartararo (F), Yamaha, +12.001

12th Takaaki Nakagami (J), Honda, +21.695

13th Lorenzo Savadori (I), Aprilia, +43.297

14th Pol Espargaró (E), KTM

- Alex Rins (E), Honda, 19 laps down

- Jack Miller (AUS), KTM, 18 laps down

- Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 9 laps down

- Augusto Fernández (E), KTM, 9 laps down

- Marc Márquez (E), Honda, 5 laps down

- Jorge Martin (E), Ducati, 5 laps down

- Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, first lap not completed



*= 3-second penalty (tyre pressure offence)

Results MotoGP Sprint Valencia (25.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 laps in 19:38.827 min

2nd Binder, KTM, +0.190 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, +2.122

4th Viñales, Aprilia, +3.106

5th Bagnaia, Ducati, +4.253

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +4.400

7th Bezzecchi, Ducati, +4.502

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, +5.578

9th Zarco, Ducati, +5.910

10. Augusto Fernández, KTM, +6.095

11. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +7.674

12th Miller, KTM, +8.098

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.513

14th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +12.453

15th Bastianini, Ducati, +12.599

16th Nakagami, Honda, +13.787

17th Marini*, Ducati, +13.887

18th Morbidelli*, Yamaha, +14.943

19th Rins, Honda, +20.378

20th Savadori, Aprilia, +25.017

- Quartararo, Yamaha, 9 laps down



*= 3-second penalty (tyre pressure offence)

MotoGP World Championship final standings after 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 467 points. 2. Martin 428. 3. Bezzecchi 329. 4. Binder 293. 5. Zarco 225. 6. Aleix Espargaró 206. 7. Viñales 204. 8. Marini 201. 9. Alex Márquez 177. 10. Quartararo 172. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 151. 13. Morbidelli 102. 14. Marc Márquez 96. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Nakagami 56. 19. Rins 54. 20. Raúl Fernández 51. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 15. 24. Savadori 12. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 700 points. 2. KTM 373. 3. Aprilia 326. 4. Yamaha 196. 5. Honda 185.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 653 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 561. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 530. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 456. 5. Aprilia Racing 410. 6. Gresini Racing 328. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 274. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 134. 9. Repsol Honda 122. 10. LCR Honda 116. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 95.