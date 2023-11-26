Raúl Fernández (5th/Aprilia): "Knows what to do"

Aprilia RNF rider Raúl Fernández left both factory riders behind him at the Valencia GP. The Spaniard has a clear idea of how he wants to improve the RS-GP in order to be able to consistently fight at the front.

With 5th place at the Valencia GP, Raúl Fernández achieved his best MotoGP result and even finished ahead of the Aprilia factory riders Aleix Espargaró (8th) and Maverick Viñales (10th). "Considering that I'm on last year's Aprilia, I'm very happy with my pace," summarised the CryptoDATA RNF Aprilia rider, who was on the RS-GP22 this year.

However, the season did not go according to the expectations of the 2021 Moto2 runner-up, who scored just 51 points in 39 races and only finished 20th in the World Championship. "We didn't achieve the results we wanted for a variety of reasons," admitted Fernández, but at the same time reassured: "Nevertheless, I'm happy. Because I believed in myself and came back. It's great for me to end the season like this. We had more potential in the last two Grand Prix than the results show."

"Our current situation in the team is not easy," admitted the 23-year-old Madrilenean, referring to the turbulence surrounding the Malaysian-Romanian RNF team . Nevertheless, he believes he will be back on the road to success in 2024: "Aprilia has helped us a lot. I hope that we can work together more next year and achieve better results. Because we have the level and the bike for it."

The MotoGP test on Tuesday, where Fernández will get on the RS-GP23 for the first time, should lay the foundation for this. The Spaniard already has a clear idea of how he wants to improve the Aprilia in order to achieve the desired results: "We will test some aerodynamic parts, as Aprilia still needs to improve in this area. They have fallen behind a bit in this area in the last two years. I have some ideas that I will bring up in the meeting with Aprilia. Because I know what we need to do to finish every race at the front."

Results MotoGP race Valencia (26/11):

1st Pecco Bagnaia (I), Ducati, 27 laps in 40:48.525 min

2nd Johann Zarco (F), Ducati, +0.360

3rd Brad Binder (ZA), KTM, +2.347

4th Fabio Di Giannantonio* (I), Ducati, +3.176 sec

5. Raúl Fernández (E), Aprilia, +4.363

6th Alex Márquez (E), Ducati, +4.708

7th Franco Morbidelli (I), Yamaha, +4.736

8th Aleix Espargaró (E), Aprilia, +8.014

9th Luca Marini (I), Ducati, +9.486

10th Maverick Viñales (E), Aprilia, +10.556

11th Fabio Quartararo (F), Yamaha, +12.001

12th Takaaki Nakagami (J), Honda, +21.695

13th Lorenzo Savadori (I), Aprilia, +43.297

14th Pol Espargaró (E), KTM

- Alex Rins (E), Honda, 19 laps down

- Jack Miller (AUS), KTM, 18 laps down

- Enea Bastianini (I), Ducati, 9 laps down

- Augusto Fernández (E), KTM, 9 laps down

- Marc Márquez (E), Honda, 5 laps down

- Jorge Martin (E), Ducati, 5 laps down

- Marco Bezzecchi (I), Ducati, first lap not completed



*= 3-second penalty (tyre pressure offence)

Results MotoGP Sprint Valencia (25.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 13 laps in 19:38.827 min

2nd Binder, KTM, +0.190 sec

3rd Marc Márquez, Honda, +2.122

4th Viñales, Aprilia, +3.106

5th Bagnaia, Ducati, +4.253

6th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +4.400

7th Bezzecchi, Ducati, +4.502

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, +5.578

9th Zarco, Ducati, +5.910

10. Augusto Fernández, KTM, +6.095

11. Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +7.674

12th Miller, KTM, +8.098

13th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.513

14th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +12.453

15th Bastianini, Ducati, +12.599

16th Nakagami, Honda, +13.787

17th Marini*, Ducati, +13.887

18th Morbidelli*, Yamaha, +14.943

19th Rins, Honda, +20.378

20th Savadori, Aprilia, +25.017

- Quartararo, Yamaha, 9 laps down



*= 3-second penalty (tyre pressure offence)

MotoGP World Championship final standings after 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 467 points. 2. Martin 428. 3. Bezzecchi 329. 4. Binder 293. 5. Zarco 225. 6. Aleix Espargaró 206. 7. Viñales 204. 8. Marini 201. 9. Alex Márquez 177. 10. Quartararo 172. 11. Miller 163. 12. Di Giannantonio 151. 13. Morbidelli 102. 14. Marc Márquez 96. 15. Bastianini 84. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 71. 18. Nakagami 56. 19. Rins 54. 20. Raúl Fernández 51. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 26. 23. Pol Espargaró 15. 24. Savadori 12. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 700 points. 2. KTM 373. 3. Aprilia 326. 4. Yamaha 196. 5. Honda 185.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 653 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 561. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 530. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 456. 5. Aprilia Racing 410. 6. Gresini Racing 328. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 274. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 134. 9. Repsol Honda 122. 10. LCR Honda 116. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 95.